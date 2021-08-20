ANL 28.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
ASC 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.16%)
ASL 25.08 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3%)
BOP 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
BYCO 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.48%)
FCCL 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.1%)
FFBL 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
FFL 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.85%)
FNEL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.86%)
GGGL 25.38 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.89%)
GGL 46.40 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (3.69%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
JSCL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.3%)
KAPCO 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.88%)
KEL 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MDTL 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
MLCF 44.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.76%)
NETSOL 153.55 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.95%)
PACE 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
PAEL 32.44 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.53%)
PIBTL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.95%)
PRL 23.12 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.72%)
PTC 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.11%)
SNGP 50.16 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.82%)
TELE 17.72 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.14%)
TRG 165.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.24%)
UNITY 39.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.36%)
WTL 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
BR100 5,177 Increased By ▲ 51.02 (1%)
BR30 25,876 Increased By ▲ 267.96 (1.05%)
KSE100 47,517 Increased By ▲ 259 (0.55%)
KSE30 19,059 Increased By ▲ 126.71 (0.67%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,783
7024hr
Pakistan Cases
17,115,272
3,23924hr
6.23% positivity
Sindh
417,439
Punjab
377,208
Balochistan
31,755
Islamabad
95,491
KPK
155,153
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Euro zone bonds supported by global growth worries

8 In early trade, Germany's 10-year Bund yield was down marginally at -0.49% -- sticking close to a six-month low hit earlier this month at -0.52%
Reuters 20 Aug 2021

LONDON: Euro zone bond yields were broadly steady on Friday, keeping recent multi-month lows in sight given nagging concerns about the economic growth outlook as the Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to rage.

Some concern that the US Federal Reserve could be looking to taper its bond-buying stimulus as growth slows have also supported bonds in a week that has seen stock markets rattled by Fed taper and growth worries.

In early trade, Germany's 10-year Bund yield was down marginally at -0.49% -- sticking close to a six-month low hit earlier this month at -0.52%.

Euro zone bond yields dip after "mixed bag" of Fed minutes

"The range in Bunds seems comfortable indeed," said Michael Leister, head of interest rate strategy at Commerzbank.

"Even yesterday's major risk-off in equities only briefly spilled over into Bunds with the -0.50% mark in 10-year yields once more serving as a major resistance."

Worries that growth may be peaking and expectations that the ECB would maintain a heavy dose of monetary stimulus following its recent monetary policy review pushed Bund yields in Germany, the euro zone benchmark, almost 26 basis points lower in July.

Analysts say a further deterioration in the outlook would be needed to justify a further push lower in yields from here.

Across the euro area, most 10-year bond yields were little changed to slightly lower on the day.

Italy's 10-year bond yield was down 1.5 bps at 0.55% , also not far off roughly six-month lows hit earlier in August.

There was on increasing focus on shifting German election polls as a September 26 national election draws closer.

Latest polls show Germany's centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) have overtaken the Greens and are now closing the gap with Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives.

"It seems unlikely that a coalition of two parties can form a government and thus, for the first time, a three-party coalition will probably have to be formed," analysts at RBC Capital Markets said in a note.

"This implies that it is likely one of the more traditional alliances will have to be broken. The question is which one?"

Eurozone bond yields

Euro zone bonds supported by global growth worries

Pakistan's active Covid-19 cases jump to 89,673, highest since May

Taliban revenge fears grow in Afghanistan: report

Facebook unveils curbs for Taliban-seized Afghanistan

China passes tough new online privacy law

Pakistan to become more self-reliant in handset production: Fitch

ADB approves $235-million loan to upgrade section of Pakistan's national highway

US probing Moderna vaccine for higher heart inflammation risk: Washington Post

Pakistan ambassador to Afghanistan meets Hamid Karzai, Abdullah Abdullah

Fertilizer industry input-output GST mismatch: Amendment to Finance Act can help resolve issue

Capital market boost: FBR shares its input with CMGWG

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters