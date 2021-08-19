ANL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.83%)
ASC 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.27%)
ASL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
BOP 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
BYCO 9.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.47%)
FFL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.19%)
FNEL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
GGGL 24.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
GGL 44.75 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.52%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
JSCL 21.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.27%)
KAPCO 39.65 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.42%)
KEL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
MDTL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
MLCF 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.64%)
NETSOL 152.10 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.41%)
PACE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
PAEL 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.67%)
PIBTL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.6%)
POWER 8.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.41%)
PTC 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
SILK 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.27%)
SNGP 49.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.53%)
TELE 17.52 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.33%)
TRG 164.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.06%)
UNITY 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.19%)
WTL 3.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,126 Increased By ▲ 57.85 (1.14%)
BR30 25,608 Increased By ▲ 304.28 (1.2%)
KSE100 47,258 Increased By ▲ 345.66 (0.74%)
KSE30 18,932 Increased By ▲ 150.11 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,713
7424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,113,647
4,37324hr
7.86% positivity
Sindh
416,230
Punjab
376,252
Balochistan
31,726
Islamabad
95,196
KPK
154,606
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares fall 1% on taper fears; commodities slump hits miners

  • The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 1.4% at a two-week low, with mining stocks sliding 3.8% and tracking their worst day in three months
Reuters 19 Aug 2021

European shares fell more than 1% on Thursday on fears of a sooner-than-expected tapering in global monetary policy, while a slump in commodity prices led mining stocks to a near one-month low.

By 0735 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 1.4% at a two-week low, with mining stocks sliding 3.8% and tracking their worst day in three months.

Asian stocks also fell earlier in the day to their lowest levels this year, as minutes published Wednesday of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting gave the impression of a looming cut in its massive, pandemic-era bond-buying programme.

European shares slid

"This does not mean that U.S. interest rate hikes will also be arriving sooner than later, but the start of divergence of monetary policy between the United States and the rest of the world, notably Europe and Asia, will have (market) implications," said Jeffrey Halley, market analyst at OANDA.

Although the European Central Bank has so far stood pat on policy, rising inflation has prompted some policymakers to say it must begin to rein in its easy money policies that have been instrumental in lifting the STOXX 600 to record highs.

Focus will now turn to the high-profile annual U.S. Jackson Hole conference of central bankers in late August, where Fed Chair Jerome Powell could signal he was ready to start easing monetary support.

ECB President Christine Lagarde will not be attending the conference, an ECB spokesperson said this week.

Banking stocks including Asia-focused HSBC, Spain's BBVA and France's BNP Paribas fell between 1.5% and 3.3% and were among the biggest drags on the benchmark STOXX 600.

The travel and leisure index declined 2.1% amid a surge in cases of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, which has added to concerns of slowing global growth and taken the shine off a solid second-quarter corporate earnings season.

With the European earnings season nearly at the halfway mark, profit for STOXX 600 companies is expected to have surged 150% in the second quarter, the best since Refinitiv IBES records began in 2012.

Swedish heating technology specialist Nibe Industrier jumped 8.5% to the top of the STOXX 600 after posting a 64% jump in profit for the first half of the year.

Swiss building materials supplier Geberit, on the other hand, fell 2.2% as it warned about rising raw materials prices.

Utilities stocks, considered a safe bet at a time of economic uncertainty, were among the smallest decliners on the day.

European shares

European shares fall 1% on taper fears; commodities slump hits miners

Reports of explosion in Bahawalnagar: at least 3 killed, 50 injured

Taliban urge Afghans to leave Kabul airport after days of deadly chaos

Federal, provincial employees: Secretaries’ committee unhappy over disparity in pays

FCA for July: CPPA-G seeks Rs1.47-per-unit hike in Discos’ tariffs

After resumption of operations, PIA's first flight from Kabul reaches Islamabad

Taliban fight trust deficit with PR blitz

FBR under cyberattack—I: Wake-up call

China, Pakistan appear to be on the same page

Images of women vandalised as Kabul faces up to Taliban rule

PM will decide about Taliban govt recognition: Sheikh Rashid

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters