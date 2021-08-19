ANL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.83%)
Reports of explosion in Bahawalnagar: at least 3 killed, 50 injured

  • City police officer Mohammad Asad and Shia leader Khawar Shafqat confirm the bombing
BR Web Desk Updated 19 Aug 2021

At least three people were killed, and 50 others injured after an explosion during an Ashura procession in Bahawalnagar on Thursday, reported various media outlets including Bloomberg and TRT World.

City police officer Mohammad Asad and Shia leader Khawar Shafqat confirmed the bombing. Witnesses said tensions are now high in the city, with people protesting the attack and demanding retribution, according to Associated Press (AP).

Shafqat said the explosion went off while the procession was passing through a congested neighborhood. He condemned the attack and urged the government to further step up security at such processions, which are ongoing in other parts of the country as well.

Communications in the area were also difficult, as authorities had suspended mobile phone service across the country a day ago ahead of Ashura.

Videos circulating on social media showed police and ambulances rushing towards the site of the incident. They also showed wounded citizens waiting for help by the side of the road.

Youm-e-Ashura, the 10th of Muharram, is being currently observed across Pakistan to pay homage to the supreme sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions in Karbala.

Ashura today

In this regard, elaborate security arrangements were made by law-enforcing agencies.

The Punjab government on Tuesday had also decided to impose Section 144 for 9th and 10th Muharram, and ban pillion riding and cellular services in limited areas across Punjab.

More to follow

