Danish PM lauds Pakistan’s assistance in facilitating evacuations

APP 19 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen on Wednesday acknowledged the support extended by the government of Pakistan in facilitating their nationals from Afghanistan.

The Danish Prime Minister in a tweet spoke high of the “valuable assistance” provided by Pakistan following his call to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday.

“Spoke to Pakistani PM Khan. We are grateful to the Government of Pakistan for their highly valuable assistance in facilitating the transit of Danish citizens and personnel from Kabul,” she said at the official twitter handle. Prime Minister Frederiksen said she “deeply appreciate this spirit of cooperation and goodwill”.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen during a telephonic conversation a day earlier exchanged views on the evolving situation of Afghanistan.

Imran Khan, who received a telephone call from Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen of Denmark, shared Pakistan’s perspective, emphasizing the importance of ensuring safety and security as well as protection of rights of all Afghans.

He also underscored the importance of working out an inclusive political settlement.

Imran Khan highlighted Pakistan’s facilitating role in the evacuation of diplomatic personnel and staff of international organizations and others from Afghanistan.

