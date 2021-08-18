Markets
Australia shares likely to open lower, NZ falls
- The local share price index futures fell 0.45%, a 100.0-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close
18 Aug 2021
Australian shares are set to fall at open on Wednesday with a drop in commodity prices expected to weigh on domestic miners while a steady rise in COVID-19 infections in the country is likely to affect risk sentiment.
The local share price index futures fell 0.45%, a 100.0-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.9% to 7,511 points on Tuesday.
Australia shares poised to open higher, NZ rises
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3% to 12,607.51 points by 1038 GMT.
Consortium required to deliver system to support energy goals
Australia shares likely to open lower, NZ falls
Pakistan reaching out to all Afghan leaders: PM tells German chancellor
Electronic Voting Machines: ECP-govt divide becomes sharper
Port constraints: petroleum crisis in the making?
July FDI plunges 31pc YoY, clocks in at $90 million
Boris urges PM Imran not to recognise Taliban sans global deal
Gas and RLNG: Sindh govt once again rejects WACOG
Ogra seeks govt advice on sale prices of gas
Future setup in Afghanistan: Govt decides to go for 'regional decision'
Auto factories push US industrial production higher than expected in July
Afghan war over, everyone pardoned: spokesman
Read more stories
Comments