Australia shares likely to open lower, NZ falls

  • The local share price index futures fell 0.45%, a 100.0-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close
Reuters 18 Aug 2021

Australian shares are set to fall at open on Wednesday with a drop in commodity prices expected to weigh on domestic miners while a steady rise in COVID-19 infections in the country is likely to affect risk sentiment.

The local share price index futures fell 0.45%, a 100.0-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.9% to 7,511 points on Tuesday.

Australia shares poised to open higher, NZ rises

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3% to 12,607.51 points by 1038 GMT.

Australian shares S&P/ASX S&P/NZX 50 index

Read more stories

