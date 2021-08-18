Erwan steps down: Murtaza appointed JazzCash interim head

ISLAMABAD: Jazz, Pakistan’s leading digital operator (part of VEON Group, NASDAQ: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), announced changes in the management of its JazzCash business unit.

Erwan Gelebart has decided to step down from his position as Chief Executive Officer of JazzCash for personal reasons. Murtaza Ali, current CFO, is appointed as interim head.

“Under Erwan’s leadership, JazzCash has enjoyed substantial growth and strengthened its position as Pakistan’s leading digital financial services provider,” commented Aamir Ibrahim, CEO Jazz. A division of Jazz, JazzCash has grown rapidly to become a leader in the country’s marketplace for digital financial services. Today, it is one of the most exciting fintechs of the emerging markets. Its ecosystem of products for customers and merchants has helped to empower millions of Pakistanis with simple, innovative and reliable financial solutions, and is well positioned to serve many more.

