Mohmand Dam Project: KP govt finalizes Rs4.5bn uplift package for affected districts

Recorder Report 18 Aug 2021

PESHAWAR: The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tuesday finalized a special development package worth Rs4.5 billion for district Mohmand and other adjacent districts affected by the Mohmand Dam Project. This was told in a high level meeting held here with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair.

A share of 86% of the total development package has been allocated for district Mohmand, 8% for district Bajur, 3% for Malakand and 3% of the package has been allocated for district Charsadda. The share of the said districts has been worked out as per their share of land affected by the Mohmand Dam Project.

Corps Commander Peshawar Lt General Nauman Mehmood, Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Principal Secretary to CM Amjad Ali Khan, administrative Secretaries of concerned departments and others attended the meeting.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing on various aspects of the special development package prepared for the affected areas by Mohmand Dam Project. Under the package a number of public welfare development projects in different sectors have been proposed.

The meeting was informed that under the package 132 KV grid station would also be constructed in district Mohmand with an estimated cost of Rs700 million.

Similarly, Rs700 million would be spent on widening and rehabilitation of 30km long road in Tehsil Prang Ghar. It was further informed that a 6km long road would be constructed at a cost of Rs75 million in Tehsil Pindiali of district Mohmand.

Under the package different projects worth Rs236 million would be initiated in the education sector whereas Rs135 million would be utilized for the health sector schemes in district Mohmand.

It was also informed that various projects costing Rs60 million were also proposed in sports sector for the district. Besides a number of quick impact projects were also part of development package which would be completed at a total cost of Rs175 million.

The meeting apprised that all the developmental schemes under the package had been finalized in consultation with elected public representatives and local elders of the affected areas.

The meeting decided to constitute a Joint Steering Committee to be headed by Additional Chief Secretary to ensure quick implementation of the development package.

The Chief Minister directed the quarters concerned to prepare a comprehensive action plan along with realistic timelines in order to ensure timely progress on the developmental schemes proposed under the package.

"All the concerned departments would have to ensure visible progress on their respective projects as per the stipulated timelines so that people could get the benefits of the development package without any delay," he concluded.

