KARACHI: On Monday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 8.195 billion and the number of lots traded at 8,369.

Major business was contributed by NSDQ 100 amounting to PKR 1.903 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 1.439 billion), Gold (PKR 1.410 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.264 billion), DJ (PKR 753.235 million), Silver (PKR 366.865 million), Copper (PKR 364.161 million), Platinum (PKR 360.192 million), SP 500 (PKR 164.643 million), Natural Gas (PKR 149.929 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 18.099 million).

In Agriculture Commodities, 2 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 1.544 million were traded.

