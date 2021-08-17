ANL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.83%)
ASC 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.27%)
ASL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
BOP 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
BYCO 9.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.47%)
FFL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.19%)
FNEL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
GGGL 24.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
GGL 44.75 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.52%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
JSCL 21.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.27%)
KAPCO 39.65 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.42%)
KEL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
MDTL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
MLCF 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.64%)
NETSOL 152.10 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.41%)
PACE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
PAEL 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.67%)
PIBTL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.6%)
POWER 8.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.41%)
PTC 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
SILK 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.27%)
SNGP 49.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.53%)
TELE 17.52 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.33%)
TRG 164.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.06%)
UNITY 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.19%)
WTL 3.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,126 Increased By ▲ 57.85 (1.14%)
BR30 25,608 Increased By ▲ 304.28 (1.2%)
KSE100 47,258 Increased By ▲ 345.66 (0.74%)
KSE30 18,932 Increased By ▲ 150.11 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,573
9524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,105,300
3,22124hr
6.69% positivity
Sindh
413,379
Punjab
373,718
Balochistan
31,632
Islamabad
94,402
KPK
153,134
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Afghan currency dives on Taliban takeover

  • The unit sank to 86 Afghani per US dollar
AFP Updated 17 Aug 2021

LONDON: Afghanistan's currency slid Tuesday after the Taliban swept back into power and prompted its central bank governor to flee.

The unit sank to 86 Afghani per US dollar in Tuesday afternoon deals, according to Bloomberg data.

That marked a six percent decline from last Friday, when it had stood at 80 Afghani per dollar.

Afghanistan's central bank governor Ajmal Ahmady revealed Monday that it stopped receiving dollar deliveries on Friday.

Until that point, the Afghani currency had been relatively stable despite the Taliban's lightning advance.

"Currency spiked from a stable 81 to almost 100 then back to 86," Ahmady tweeted in reference to recent volatile price action.

"I held meetings on Saturday to reassure banks and money exchangers to calm them down.

"I can't believe that was one day before Kabul fell."

Taliban fighters took the capital on Sunday in a stunningly swift end to Afghanistan's 20-year war.

Taliban move to restart Kabul amid wave of caution

In just ten days, the Taliban seized city after city without resistance following the withdrawal of Western troops.

Ahmady also revealed Monday that he had left Kabul airport on Sunday night on a military plane, following news of the departure of President Ashraf Ghani.

Afghanistan Taliban Afghan currency

Afghan currency dives on Taliban takeover

Pakistan will not make unilateral decision on recognising Taliban regime: Fawad

Taliban move to restart Kabul amid wave of caution

KSE-100 stages recovery, increases 346 points

Bilawal urges united stance against terrorism amid Afghanistan chaos

Turkey welcomes Taliban statements since their takeover in Afghanistan

Sindh to reopen schools from August 23: education minister

Afghan vice president says he is ‘caretaker’ president

Export-oriented sectors: ECC approves continuation of gas, power subsidy

Ministries told to expedite import of wheat, sugar

Ex-mill value of white crystalline sugar fixed at Rs72.22/kg

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters