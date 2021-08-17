ANL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.83%)
ASC 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.27%)
ASL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
BOP 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
BYCO 9.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.47%)
FFL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.19%)
FNEL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
GGGL 24.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
GGL 44.75 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.52%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
JSCL 21.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.27%)
KAPCO 39.65 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.42%)
KEL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
MDTL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
MLCF 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.64%)
NETSOL 152.10 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.41%)
PACE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
PAEL 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.67%)
PIBTL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.6%)
POWER 8.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.41%)
PTC 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
SILK 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.27%)
SNGP 49.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.53%)
TELE 17.52 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.33%)
TRG 164.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.06%)
UNITY 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.19%)
WTL 3.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,126 Increased By ▲ 57.85 (1.14%)
BR30 25,608 Increased By ▲ 304.28 (1.2%)
KSE100 47,258 Increased By ▲ 345.66 (0.74%)
KSE30 18,932 Increased By ▲ 150.11 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,573
9524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,105,300
3,22124hr
6.69% positivity
Sindh
413,379
Punjab
373,718
Balochistan
31,632
Islamabad
94,402
KPK
153,134
Raw sugar sets 4-1/2 year peak; cocoa also climbs

  • December arabica coffee fell by 2.95 cents, or 1.6%, to $1.8330 per lb
  • December London cocoa was up 6 pounds, or 0.3%, at 1,797 pounds a tonne, edging towards Monday's five-month high of 1,804 pounds
Reuters 17 Aug 2021

LONDON: Raw sugar futures rose to a 4-1/2 year high on Tuesday before a bout of profit-taking largely erased gains while London cocoa prices edged up towards the previous session's five-month peak.

SUGAR

October raw sugar was up 0.01 cents, or 0.05%, at 20.04 cents per lb by 1424 GMT after touching a 4-1/2 year peak of 20.37 cents.

Dealers said the market had become technically overbought after the recent run-up and had run into some profit-taking.

Funds had been buying against the backdrop of a diminished outlook for production in Brazil, though India is expected to step up sales at the beginning of the next marketing season on Oct. 1.

The recent run-up in prices, however, means India is expected to withdraw export subsidies.

October white sugar rose by $3, or 0.6%, to $499.30 a tonne.

Raw sugar hits highest in more than 4 years

COCOA

December London cocoa was up 6 pounds, or 0.3%, at 1,797 pounds a tonne, edging towards Monday's five-month high of 1,804 pounds.

Dealers said the market was supported by a rebound in demand linked to the lifting of coronavirus-related restrictions in some countries, though a rise in production in Ivory Coast and Ghana in the 2020/21 season has kept the market well supplied.

December New York cocoa rose by $8, or 0.3%, to $2,615 a tonne.

Ghana's graded and sealed cocoa arrivals up 33.4% yr/yr: COCOBOD

COFFEE

December arabica coffee fell by 2.95 cents, or 1.6%, to $1.8330 per lb.

The market has derived support from concerns that recent frost will curb production in Brazil next season, though short-term supplies appear ample.

The amount of green coffee stored at US ports rose by nearly 300,000 bags by the end of July from the end of June, climbing above 6 million bags for the first time since October, the Green Coffee Association (GCA) said on Monday.

November robusta coffee fell by $4, or 0.2%, to $1,849 a tonne.

Sugar Cocoa prices cocoa regulator coffee prices Coffee export

