ANL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.83%)
ASC 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.27%)
ASL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
BOP 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
BYCO 9.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.47%)
FFL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.19%)
FNEL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
GGGL 24.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
GGL 44.75 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.52%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
JSCL 21.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.27%)
KAPCO 39.65 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.42%)
KEL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
MDTL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
MLCF 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.64%)
NETSOL 152.10 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.41%)
PACE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
PAEL 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.67%)
PIBTL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.6%)
POWER 8.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.41%)
PTC 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
SILK 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.27%)
SNGP 49.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.53%)
TELE 17.52 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.33%)
TRG 164.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.06%)
UNITY 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.19%)
WTL 3.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,126 Increased By ▲ 57.85 (1.14%)
BR30 25,608 Increased By ▲ 304.28 (1.2%)
KSE100 47,258 Increased By ▲ 345.66 (0.74%)
KSE30 18,932 Increased By ▲ 150.11 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,573
9524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,105,300
3,22124hr
6.69% positivity
Sindh
413,379
Punjab
373,718
Balochistan
31,632
Islamabad
94,402
KPK
153,134
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Major Gulf markets gain, Abu Dhabi hits record high

  • Saudi Arabia's benchmark index gained 0.6%, buoyed by a 1% rise in Al Rajhi Bank and a 2.8% increase in Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services
  • Oil behemoth Saudi Aramco was up 0.7%
Reuters Updated 17 Aug 2021

Most major stock markets in the Gulf rebounded on Tuesday, with the Abu Dhabi index touching an all-time high boosted by gains in telecoms firm Etisalat.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index gained 0.6%, buoyed by a 1% rise in Al Rajhi Bank and a 2.8% increase in Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services. Oil behemoth Saudi Aramco was up 0.7%.

Saudi Aramco is looking to raise at least $17 billion from the sale of a significant minority stake in its gas pipelines, higher than the $12.4 billion raised from its oil pipeline deal, Reuters reported on Monday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Saudi and Qatar stocks tread water amid Delta fears

In Abu Dhabi, the index advanced 0.9%, with Emirates Telecommunications Group (Etisalat) rising 2.4% after signing an agreement to acquire additional stake in Maroc Telecom Group for about $505 million.

Dubai's main share index climbed 0.4%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties rising 1.5% and sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank adding 0.6%.

The Qatari index added 0.3%, with Qatar National Bank rising 1.1% and Qatar Gas Transport gaining 1.2%.

Elsewhere, United Development Company finished 0.1% higher.

Dubai district cooling firm Tabreed has sold its stake in joint venture Qatar Cool to United Development Company.

Abu Dhabi hits record high as IHC extends gains

Back in Dubai, Tabreed was down 0.3%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index fell 1%, dragged by a 2.5% drop in top lender Commercial International Bank.

Egypt has sold 622 million in one-year, euro-denominated T-bills with an average yield of 1.396%, the central bank said on Monday.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index Qatari index Qatar stocks Dubai's main share index

Major Gulf markets gain, Abu Dhabi hits record high

Taliban move to restart Kabul amid wave of caution

KSE-100 stages recovery, increases 346 points

Bilawal urges united stance against terrorism amid Afghanistan chaos

Turkey welcomes Taliban statements since their takeover in Afghanistan

Sindh to reopen schools from August 23: education minister

Export-oriented sectors: ECC approves continuation of gas, power subsidy

Ministries told to expedite import of wheat, sugar

Ex-mill value of white crystalline sugar fixed at Rs72.22/kg

Steel Corp: Divestment of stakes to be approved

Pakistan to remain closely engaged with US: FM Qureshi tells Blinken

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters