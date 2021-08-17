ANL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.83%)
ASC 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.27%)
ASL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
BOP 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
BYCO 9.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.47%)
FFL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.19%)
FNEL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
GGGL 24.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
GGL 44.75 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.52%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
JSCL 21.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.27%)
KAPCO 39.65 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.42%)
KEL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
MDTL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
MLCF 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.64%)
NETSOL 152.10 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.41%)
PACE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
PAEL 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.67%)
PIBTL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.6%)
POWER 8.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.41%)
PTC 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
SILK 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.27%)
SNGP 49.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.53%)
TELE 17.52 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.33%)
TRG 164.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.06%)
UNITY 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.19%)
WTL 3.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,126 Increased By ▲ 57.85 (1.14%)
BR30 25,608 Increased By ▲ 304.28 (1.2%)
KSE100 47,258 Increased By ▲ 345.66 (0.74%)
KSE30 18,932 Increased By ▲ 150.11 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,573
9524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,105,300
3,22124hr
6.69% positivity
Sindh
413,379
Punjab
373,718
Balochistan
31,632
Islamabad
94,402
KPK
153,134
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Aluminium muscles higher on weak China supply, US shortages

  • There's a combination of different factors that will keep aluminium prices elevated and it's unlikely to be resolved very quickly
Reuters 17 Aug 2021

LONDON: Aluminium prices pushed higher on Tuesday on renewed supply worries over power issues in top producer China, and shortages in the United States due to shipping delays.

Shanghai prices touched a 13-year high, while the benchmark contract in London was in spitting distance of the strongest level in more than three years. China will curb development of projects that use large amounts of energy and have high carbon emissions, the state planner said on Tuesday, a day after data showed China's aluminium output slipped for a third month in July.

"There's a combination of different factors that will keep aluminium prices elevated and it's unlikely to be resolved very quickly," said Xiao Fu, head of commodity market strategy at Bank of China International in London.

"There are a lot of supply challenges in China in terms of summer power rationing and emission targets, while stocks in the US have been quite low due to shipping disruptions."

Nickel climbs on higher risk appetite and demand boost

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange had gained 1% to $2,627 a tonne by 1030 GMT, close to breaking above a peak not seen since April 2018.

The most-traded September aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange climbed as much as 1.6% to 20,575 yuan ($3,174.47) a tonne, its highest since August 2008.

Physical aluminium premiums in the United States have more than doubled to record highs due to shortages. LME aluminium stocks in the United States are a paltry 39,950 tonnes, making up 3% of the total 1.31 million tonnes.

Average prices for aluminium raw material alumina in China were last assessed at 2,644 yuan per tonne, the highest since July 2019, due to a lack of input material bauxite.

Risk-off sentiment that pressured stock markets also weighed on LME copper, which eased 0.5% to $9,397 a tonne.

Zinc slipped 0.4% to $3019 a tonne, lead was little changed at $2312, nickel was flat at $19,510 while tin advanced 0.3% to $35,800.

aluminium imports aluminium products Aluminium Copper aluminium industry

Aluminium muscles higher on weak China supply, US shortages

Pakistan will not make unilateral decision on recognising Taliban regime: Fawad

KSE-100 stages recovery, increases 346 points

Export-oriented sectors: ECC approves continuation of gas, power subsidy

Ministries told to expedite import of wheat, sugar

Ex-mill value of white crystalline sugar fixed at Rs72.22/kg

Steel Corp: Divestment of stakes to be approved

Pakistan to remain closely engaged with US: FM Qureshi tells Blinken

'Peace in Afghanistan to augur well for Pakistan'

After waiver, collection under Petroleum Levy to suffer Rs100bn shortfall

Biden defends US pullout, blames Afghan govt that 'gave up and fled'

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters