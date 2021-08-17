ANL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2%)
ASC 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.59%)
ASL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
BOP 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
BYCO 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
FCCL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
FFBL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.88%)
FFL 19.66 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.02%)
FNEL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.75%)
GGGL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.48%)
GGL 44.13 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.1%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
JSCL 21.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.5%)
KAPCO 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.42%)
KEL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
MDTL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
MLCF 43.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 152.60 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (1.75%)
PACE 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
PAEL 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.38%)
PIBTL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.64%)
POWER 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
PRL 22.26 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.27%)
PTC 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.65%)
SILK 1.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 49.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.33%)
TELE 17.58 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.68%)
TRG 165.90 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.7%)
UNITY 39.41 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.36%)
WTL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
BR100 5,106 Increased By ▲ 37.46 (0.74%)
BR30 25,551 Increased By ▲ 248.03 (0.98%)
KSE100 47,154 Increased By ▲ 240.92 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,888 Increased By ▲ 106.26 (0.57%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,573
9524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,105,300
3,22124hr
6.69% positivity
Sindh
413,379
Punjab
373,718
Balochistan
31,632
Islamabad
94,402
KPK
153,134
Madonna is reissuing her entire catalogue with Warner Music

Madonna, the best-selling female pop music star of all time, is the latest to sign a deal with the world's third largest recording label.
Reuters 17 Aug 2021

Madonna, the best-selling female pop music superstar of all time, will relaunch her entire catalogue over the coming years under a deal with Warner Music Group, the music studio that launched her debut single nearly four decades ago.

Madonna, who turned 63 on Monday, is the latest artiste to sign a deal with the world’s third-largest recording label after French DJ David Guetta’s deal in June. Warner Music is also home to musicians including Cardi B, Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars.

The 'Material Girl' and 'Express Yourself' singer has sold more than 300 million records and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2008.

Winner of seven Grammy Awards, Madonna is best known for her albums Ray of Light, Like a Virgin and True Blue.

Universal Music buys Bob Dylan's entire catalog

This partnership marks the revitalisation of a decades-long relationship with Warner that began with the release of Madonna’s debut single in 1982 and 2022 will mark the 40th anniversary of the artiste’s recording debut, WMG said.

“They have been amazing partners, and I am delighted to be embarking on this next chapter with them to celebrate my catalogue from the last 40 years,” Madonna said.

She has also acted in movies including Evita and A League of Their Own and directed and wrote 2011 film W./E. about the British royal abdication scandal in the 1930s. The singer is also set to release her documentary film MADAME X on Oct. 8.

