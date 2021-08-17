ANL 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-5.34%)
ASC 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.5%)
ASL 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
BOP 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
FCCL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.16%)
FFBL 25.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.07%)
FFL 19.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.23%)
FNEL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
GGGL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.22%)
GGL 43.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.24%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
JSCL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.62%)
KAPCO 38.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.67%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.45%)
MLCF 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.67%)
NETSOL 149.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-1.85%)
PACE 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.52%)
PAEL 31.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.77%)
PIBTL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.54%)
POWER 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
PRL 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.31%)
PTC 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.39%)
TELE 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.82%)
TRG 164.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.37%)
WTL 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.19%)
BR100 5,068 Decreased By ▼ -22.6 (-0.44%)
BR30 25,303 Decreased By ▼ -230.95 (-0.9%)
KSE100 46,913 Decreased By ▼ -257.05 (-0.54%)
KSE30 18,782 Decreased By ▼ -73.08 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,478
7224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,102,079
3,66924hr
6.84% positivity
Sindh
412,165
Punjab
372,750
Balochistan
31,583
Islamabad
94,108
KPK
152,625
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘So-called slogan of giving respect to vote has died’: Buzdar

Recorder Report 17 Aug 2021

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Monday that the so-called slogan of giving respect to vote has died and the success of PTI in Sialkot bye-poll and AJK elections shows that the politics of honesty will prevail and the voters have buried the negative politics.

Talking to the newly elected PTI MPA from Sialkot Ahsan Saleem Baryar, the CM said that in PP-38, the people have defeated the anti-state narrative and chosen an honest and trustworthy candidate to represent them. The PTI is a populist political party and the voters have succeeded it because of the marvellous performance, he added.

The CM said the government has set the pace of development and no one will be able to stop it. I will soon visit Sialkot, concluded the chief minister.

Ahsan Saleem Baryar said that it is an honour and a privilege to be a part of the CM team.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sardar Usman Buzdar AJK elections Ahsan Saleem Baryar

‘So-called slogan of giving respect to vote has died’: Buzdar

Biden defends decision

Ministries told to expedite import of wheat, sugar

Ex-mill value of white crystalline sugar fixed at Rs72.22/kg

From US withdrawal to fall of Kabul: NSC takes stock of situation

‘Taliban will not get access to Afghan reserves held in US’

UN calls for unity against ‘global terrorist threat’

Steel Corp: Divestment of stakes to be approved

PM launches first phase of historic SNC

Afghan military plane crashes in Uzbekistan

US soldiers kill two armed men at Kabul airport: Pentagon

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.