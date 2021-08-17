‘So-called slogan of giving respect to vote has died’: Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Monday that the so-called slogan of giving respect to vote has died and the success of PTI in Sialkot bye-poll and AJK elections shows that the politics of honesty will prevail and the voters have buried the negative politics.

Talking to the newly elected PTI MPA from Sialkot Ahsan Saleem Baryar, the CM said that in PP-38, the people have defeated the anti-state narrative and chosen an honest and trustworthy candidate to represent them. The PTI is a populist political party and the voters have succeeded it because of the marvellous performance, he added.

The CM said the government has set the pace of development and no one will be able to stop it. I will soon visit Sialkot, concluded the chief minister.

Ahsan Saleem Baryar said that it is an honour and a privilege to be a part of the CM team.

