Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday...
17 Aug 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (August 16, 2021).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
299,846,192 171,954,297 13,211,051,183 7,572,515,244
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,287,525,472 (2,490,724,092) (1,203,198,620)
Local Individuals 10,014,832,871 (10,425,777,078) (410,944,206)
Local Corporates 5,757,744,708 (4,143,601,881) 1,614,142,826
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.