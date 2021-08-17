KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (August 16, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 299,846,192 171,954,297 13,211,051,183 7,572,515,244 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,287,525,472 (2,490,724,092) (1,203,198,620) Local Individuals 10,014,832,871 (10,425,777,078) (410,944,206) Local Corporates 5,757,744,708 (4,143,601,881) 1,614,142,826 ===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021