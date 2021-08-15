ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
ASC 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.55%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.59%)
BOP 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
FCCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FFBL 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.55%)
FFL 19.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.84%)
FNEL 8.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.94%)
GGL 44.65 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (3.86%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.51%)
KAPCO 39.39 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.46%)
KEL 3.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.99%)
MLCF 43.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.25%)
NETSOL 152.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.23%)
PACE 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PAEL 31.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.39%)
POWER 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.7%)
PRL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.51%)
PTC 11.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.76%)
SNGP 50.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.08%)
TELE 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
TRG 164.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.33%)
UNITY 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.71%)
WTL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
BR100 5,091 Decreased By ▼ -10.95 (-0.21%)
BR30 25,534 Decreased By ▼ -101.77 (-0.4%)
KSE100 47,170 Decreased By ▼ -100.92 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,855 Decreased By ▼ -74.32 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,339
7324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,094,699
4,78624hr
8.09% positivity
Sindh
409,578
Punjab
370,599
Balochistan
31,507
Islamabad
93,339
KPK
151,466
Pakistan

Keenjhar Lake: STDC, others ordered to ensure strict compliance with safety measures

Recorder Report 15 Aug 2021

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has ordered the Sindh Tourism Development Corporation (STDC) and Deputy Commissioner and SSP Thatta to ensure strict compliance with safety measures at the Keenjhar Lake.

A division bench of the SHC in a written order on the petitions regarding safety measures at the lake issued these orders.

The court in public interest issued various directions from time to time to improve the safety and security measures at Keenjhar Lake to facilitate the tourists and to avoid any untoward and ugly incident, the order stated.

It said that the Managing Director of the STDC was directed to ensure strict vigilance of and compliance with the directions given by this court that no boating shall be allowed before registration and completing all the safety measures.

"We also directed District & Sessions Judge, Thatta to visit Keenjhar Lake, conduct physical inspection and submit the report whether compliance as shown in the progress report submitted by the Managing Director, STDC has been made or not," the bench stated.

The District & Sessions Judge, Thatta submitted his report on 12.12.2020 which shows that some positive efforts in compliance with the order of this were made for the public safety with the arrangement of some better facilities for tourists at the Keenjhar Lake, the bench maintained.

Makhdoom Gulzar, in charge/manager, Keenjhar Lake Resort, submitted that the process of registration of the boats started and at least 32 boats have been registered and remaining registration is pending for the purpose of presentation of fitness certificate.

He further submitted that all the tourist boats are equipped with lifejackets and no person is allowed to sail in the boats without wearing of the same including crew members of the boats.

Two watch towers have been built while two are under construction, whereas, sixty (60) boats have been registered and only registered boats are allowed to operate.

Two jetties have been built and so far as third jetty is concerned, he informed us that there are some issues of encroachment for which meeting will be convened with the Deputy Commissioner, Thatta for an early action.

The court declared that since the directions given by this court from time to time in order to make necessary provisions and availability of facilities in the public interest for the safety of tourists at Keenjhar Lake have been seemingly complied with to avoid any future incident and ordered Managing Director, STDC, Deputy Commissioner, Thatta and SSP to ensure strict compliance with regard to all safety measures religiously.

Sindh High Court Keenjhar Lake STDC SSP Thatta Makhdoom Gulzar

