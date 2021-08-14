Google celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day with a doodle of Derawar Fort

To mark Pakistan's 75th Independence Day, Google released a doodle of the Derawar Fort to commemorate the day on which the nation became a sovereign republic.

Built in the ninth-century and restored again during Mughal times, the stone fort is located in the Cholistan Desert near Bahawalpur in southern Punjab, with a symmetrical square edifice and 40 bastions along the perimeter walls that rise nearly 30 metres high and visible for miles around.

Google Doodle depicting Derawar Fort

"Located in the vast expanse of western Pakistan’s Cholistan Desert, each of these ancient stone fortresses rises nearly 100 feet from the sand and comprise an imposing symbol of Pakistani adaptability and antiquity," read a statement by Google accompanying the doodle.

"The Mughal-style forts once facilitated trade and transportation in a largely inhospitable environment. The forts served as critical infrastructure for both the protection and nourishment of desert caravans on their journeys across Central Asia to the Indian subcontinent."

"In 2019, the provincial Pakistani government announced a conservation initiative to protect this landmark from being lost to the sands of time."

The doodle's reach is limited to Pakistan.

