Chinese envoy calls on PM

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong called on Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on China-Pakistan bilateral relations, CPEC, vaccines and mutual cooperation in other sectors.

Ambassador Nong Rong conveyed the cordial greetings from President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang. He also conveyed felicitations on Pakistan’s Independence Day.

The Prime Minister warmly reciprocated the greetings of the Chinese leadership. The Prime Minister also appreciated China’s consistent support to Pakistan in its fight against COVID-19 and provision of vaccines including under the COVAX facility.

The Prime Minister underscored that Pakistan and China were ‘iron brothers’ and no hostile forces would be allowed to undermine this ‘iron-clad’ friendship.

The Prime Minister said that CPEC was a transformational project and both the countries should work closer to make CPEC a High-Quality Demonstration Project of BRI. He underscored the Government’s resolve for timely completion of CPEC projects.

China-Pakistan cooperation in trade, commerce and investment, people-to-people contacts, and mining and natural resources was also discussed.

In the context of regional situation, the Prime Minister reiterated that there was no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan. The Prime Minister reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to steadfastly support efforts for a negotiated political settlement.—PR

