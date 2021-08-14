ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
ASC 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.55%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.59%)
BOP 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
FCCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FFBL 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.55%)
FFL 19.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.84%)
FNEL 8.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.94%)
GGL 44.65 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (3.86%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.51%)
KAPCO 39.39 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.46%)
KEL 3.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.99%)
MLCF 43.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.25%)
NETSOL 152.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.23%)
PACE 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PAEL 31.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.39%)
POWER 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.7%)
PRL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.51%)
PTC 11.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.76%)
SNGP 50.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.08%)
TELE 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
TRG 164.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.33%)
UNITY 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.71%)
WTL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
BR100 5,091 Decreased By ▼ -10.95 (-0.21%)
BR30 25,534 Decreased By ▼ -101.77 (-0.4%)
KSE100 47,170 Decreased By ▼ -100.92 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,855 Decreased By ▼ -74.32 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,266
7924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,089,913
4,61924hr
7.76% positivity
Sindh
407,892
Punjab
369,358
Balochistan
31,396
Islamabad
92,768
KPK
150,708
Chinese envoy calls on PM

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong called on Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday. During the meeting, views were...
14 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong called on Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on China-Pakistan bilateral relations, CPEC, vaccines and mutual cooperation in other sectors.

Ambassador Nong Rong conveyed the cordial greetings from President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang. He also conveyed felicitations on Pakistan’s Independence Day.

The Prime Minister warmly reciprocated the greetings of the Chinese leadership. The Prime Minister also appreciated China’s consistent support to Pakistan in its fight against COVID-19 and provision of vaccines including under the COVAX facility.

The Prime Minister underscored that Pakistan and China were ‘iron brothers’ and no hostile forces would be allowed to undermine this ‘iron-clad’ friendship.

The Prime Minister said that CPEC was a transformational project and both the countries should work closer to make CPEC a High-Quality Demonstration Project of BRI. He underscored the Government’s resolve for timely completion of CPEC projects.

China-Pakistan cooperation in trade, commerce and investment, people-to-people contacts, and mining and natural resources was also discussed.

In the context of regional situation, the Prime Minister reiterated that there was no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan. The Prime Minister reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to steadfastly support efforts for a negotiated political settlement.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Xi Jinping Nong Rong COVAX COVID19 Imran Khan CPEC Projects Li Keqiang

