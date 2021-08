Maryam Nawaz again tests positive for coronavirus

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s Covid-19 test has again turned positive and she continued isolation as per advice of the doctors.

Maryam who was suffering from coronavirus since July 28 had a coronavirus test but the test results came back positive. After receiving second positive result, she quarantined herself in her house.

