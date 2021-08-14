Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
14 Aug 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (August 13, 2021).
====================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
====================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
====================================================================
Pearl Sec. Amreli Steels Ltd. 1,500 42.70
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 42.70
Azee Sec. Ghandhara Ind. Ltd. 5,000 280.43
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 280.43
Y.H. Sec. Ghandhara Nissan Ltd 100 128.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100 128.50
MRA Sec. Pioneer Cement 1,000 121.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 121.50
====================================================================
Total Turnover 7,600
====================================================================
