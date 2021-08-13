ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
ASC 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.55%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.59%)
BOP 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
FCCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FFBL 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.55%)
FFL 19.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.84%)
FNEL 8.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.94%)
GGL 44.65 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (3.86%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.51%)
KAPCO 39.39 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.46%)
KEL 3.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.99%)
MLCF 43.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.25%)
NETSOL 152.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.23%)
PACE 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PAEL 31.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.39%)
POWER 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.7%)
PRL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.51%)
PTC 11.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.76%)
SNGP 50.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.08%)
TELE 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
TRG 164.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.33%)
UNITY 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.71%)
WTL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
BR100 5,091 Decreased By ▼ -10.95 (-0.21%)
BR30 25,534 Decreased By ▼ -101.77 (-0.4%)
KSE100 47,170 Decreased By ▼ -100.92 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,855 Decreased By ▼ -74.32 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,266
7924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,089,913
4,61924hr
7.76% positivity
Sindh
407,892
Punjab
369,358
Balochistan
31,396
Islamabad
92,768
KPK
150,708
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm rebounds to record close on supply squeeze, demand hopes

  • Palm closes at record 4,511 RGT/T for second time
  • Palm logs 5.5% weekly rise
  • SGS posts 4% rise in Aug. 1-10 exports after reports of large decline
Reuters Updated 13 Aug 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rebounded on Friday to close at a record high, gaining 5.5% for the week, amid concerns over tightening supply and as one cargo surveyor reported higher August exports so far.

The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 37 ringgit, or 0.83%, after falling to an intraday low of 1.4%. Palm logged its seventh weekly gain in eight.

Palm settled at 4,511 ringgit ($1,064.92) a tonne, the record high it first hit on Wednesday after the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) data showed stockpiles dropped to a four-month low at July end, as production and imports shrank.

Palm oil ends lower after sharp gains

A surprise rise in Aug. 1-10 exports reported by cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance (SGS) also supported prices, said Sathia Varqa, co-founder of Singapore-based Palm Oil Analytics.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Aug. 1-10 rose 4.2% to 423,888 tonnes from Jul. 1-10, SGS said.

Cargo surveyors ITS and Amspec Agri had earlier reported exports during that period declined between 10% and 13%.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract fell 0.4%, while its palm oil contract eased 1.2%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 1.1%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Malaysian palm oil palm oil producer palm oil export palm oil prices

Palm rebounds to record close on supply squeeze, demand hopes

US will make mistake if it blames Pakistan for Afghanistan blunder: Asad Umar

Alien Registration Card will facilitate inclusion in economy: PM Imran

Pakistan wants broad-based relations with US: FO

IPO: Octopus Digital's book building to be held on September 9, 10

Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan appointed Punjab govt spokesman

Power projects: Chinese companies refuse request to review rate of return

FBR issues tax rates on immovable properties

Global liquidity booster: Pakistan to get 'unconditional' $2.77bn

Taliban detain veteran militia chief Khan in Afghanistan's Herat

Pakistan's active Covid-19 cases reach three-month high at 86,236

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters