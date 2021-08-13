ANL 28.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.76%)
ASC 18.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.95%)
ASL 24.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.14%)
BOP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
BYCO 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
FCCL 21.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FFBL 25.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 19.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.8%)
FNEL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGGL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.94%)
GGL 44.26 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (2.95%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
JSCL 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
KAPCO 39.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.7%)
MLCF 43.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.47%)
NETSOL 156.00 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (2.33%)
PACE 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
PAEL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
POWER 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PRL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.43%)
PTC 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.85%)
SILK 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.19%)
SNGP 50.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.51%)
TELE 17.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
TRG 164.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.06%)
UNITY 38.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 3.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,093 Decreased By ▼ -8.59 (-0.17%)
BR30 25,582 Decreased By ▼ -53.99 (-0.21%)
KSE100 47,187 Decreased By ▼ -83.93 (-0.18%)
KSE30 18,873 Decreased By ▼ -56.99 (-0.3%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,266
7924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,089,913
4,61924hr
7.76% positivity
Sindh
407,892
Punjab
369,358
Balochistan
31,396
Islamabad
92,768
KPK
150,708
Spot gold may test resistance at $1,759

  • The contract is riding on a wave c, which may either end around $1,759 or extend to $1,785
Reuters 13 Aug 2021

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may test a resistance at $1,759 per ounce, a break above which could lead to a gain into $1,769-$1,785 range.

The contract is riding on a wave c, which may either end around $1,759 or extend to $1,785.

The correction triggered by $1,759 seems shallow. It has almost been reversed.

The reversal signals a continuation of the wave c towards $1,785. Support is at $1,743, a break below which could confirm a completion of the wave c. A bearish target of $1,717 will be established accordingly.

On the daily chart, the current bounce is classified as a pullback towards a rising trendline. The pullback may end in the range of $1,765-$1,785, which is formed by the 38.2% projection level and a presumed resistance established by the trendline.

It must be noted that the downtrend from $1,916.40 has not completed. It is riding on a big wave C, which could travel to $1,520 in its full capacity. A break below $1,718 may confirm the continuation of this wave.

