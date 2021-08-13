ANL 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.53%)
Pakistan

PTI govt wasting time on fruitless discussions: PPP

Recorder Report 13 Aug 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan People's Party Parliamentary leader Syed Hassan Murtaza on Thursday while criticising the PTI government in Punjab said that this is the first government which is wasting time on fruitless discussion on inflation in the House.

While speaking on the point of order Hassan Murtaza said that if the people who were badly affected by the sky rocketing prices came to the streets then it will be difficult for the government to handle the people.

The session started 3 hours twenty nine minutes late under the chair of speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervez Elahi. While criticising the former PML (N ) government without naming them Murtaza said that those who protested against the load shedding and high prices on Minar-e- Pakistan were silent.

He further said that government failed to provide relief to the people as the prices of commodities and medicines are increasing day by day. The House passed The Namal University, Mianwali Bill 2021 with majority.

While expressing his views during the question hour PML (N) MPA Tahir Pervez said that 465 employees of Ayub Research Institute Faisalabad were protesting against privatisation. While responding to Tahir Pervez minister agriculture Punjab Hussain JahanianGardezi said that government is not privatisingAyub Research Institute Faisalabad.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

