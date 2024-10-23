AGL 38.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
‘Dead and wounded’ in attack at Ankara aerospace giant

  • Terrorist attack carried out against Turkish Aerospace Industries, minister says
AFP Published October 23, 2024 Updated October 23, 2024 07:34pm
Smoke rises as security forces, firefighters, and paramedics are dispatched to Turkish Aerospace Industries’ (TAI) facilities after explosions and gunshots were reported following a terrorist attack in the Kahramankazan district of Ankara, Turkiye on October 23, 2024. Photo Reuters
Photo courtesy: X
ANKARA: A huge explosion outside the headquarters of Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) near Ankara left a number of people “dead and injured”, Turkiye’s interior minister said Wednesday, describing it as a “terrorist attack”.

“A terrorist attack was carried out against the Turkish Aerospace Industries… Unfortunately, we have martyrs and injured people,” Ali Yerlikaya, Minister of Interior of Türkiye, wrote on X, using a term often used for the deaths of soldiers or police.

Footage from the scene broadcast by local media initially showed huge clouds of smoke and a large fire raging at the site in Kahramankazan, a small town some 40 kilometres (25 miles) north of Ankara.

Haberturk TV said there was an ongoing “hostage situation” without giving further details, while the private NTV television spoke of gunshots after the blast which took place around 4:00 pm (1300 GMT).

There was no immediate claim for the attack.

The blast occurred as a major trade fair for the defence and aerospace industries was taking place in Istanbul which was visited this week by Ukraine’s top diplomat.

Turkiye’s defence sector, which is widely known for its Bayraktar drones, accounts for nearly 80 percent of the nation’s export revenues with revenues expected to top 10.2 billion dollars in 2023.

terrorists attack Turkish Aerospace Industries TAI

