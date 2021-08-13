Daraz to send 1,000 trees on Independence Day

KARACHI: On this Independence Day, Daraz is sending more than 1000 tree plantation seeds fulfilled by Darazorders. As part of the Revitalize initiative, employees at Daraz will also be given tree plants for a greener future.

Daraz plans to reduce its carbon footprint and these initiatives are a step forward in creating a sustainable ecosystem which will help the leading e-commerce platform to set an example for the industry.

To play its part in developing the sustainable ecosystem, Daraz is working on multiple initiatives to help reduce its carbon footprint. The e-commerce platform installed solar panels at the Lahore facility which approximately reduces up to 104 metric tons of carbon footprint which is equivalent to planting 176 trees annually and emits no greenhouse gases.

Daraz has partnered in the past with organizations to ensure that the business model on which they are working on are optimized. Daraz recently launched 100% recyclable packaging material shifting from Virgin LDPE flyers to Recycled LDPE flyers.

