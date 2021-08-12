ANL 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.53%)
Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves fall to $24.644 billion

  • Fall attributed to debt repayments and vaccine procurement
BR Web Desk 12 Aug 2021

Total liquid foreign reserves held by Pakistan stood at $24.644 billion during the week ending on August 6, 2021, a decrease of over $200 million week-on-week, according to data released on Thursday by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

On a week-on-week basis, total reserves held by the country decreased by around $209.2 million as compared to the total figure of around $24.853 billion in the previous week ending on July 30, 2021.

"During the week ended 06-Aug-2021, SBP made external debt repayments and payments for the import of Covid-19 vaccine totaling US$ 245 million," stated the SBP. "After accounting for other official inflows, SBP’s reserves decreased by $223 million to $17,622.7 million."

The break-up of the foreign reserves position is as follows:

  1. Foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan: US$17,622.7 million
  2. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks: US$7,021.3 million
  3. Total liquid foreign reserves: US$24,644.0 million

Moreover, SBP's reserves decreased by $223.3 million to $17,622.7 million during the week ended 06-August-2021.

However, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks witnessed an increase of $14.1 million from $7,007.2 million last week.

