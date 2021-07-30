Forex reserves down $252m
30 Jul 2021
KARACHI: The country's total liquid foreign exchange reserves declined by $252 million during last week.
According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) weekly report Thursday, total liquid forex reserves held by the country stood at $ 24.876 billion as on Jul 23, 2021 compared to $25.128 billion as on July 16, 2021. During the week under review, the SBP reserves decreased by $ 221 million to reach below $18 billion mark. Reserves held by SBP declined to $ 17.83 billion end of the last week down from $18.05 billion a week earlier. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $ 7.046 billion, down $32 million.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
H1 2021: delivers strong performance
Forex reserves down $252m
Dr Ishrat resigns?
Public figures: UN urged to probe India's use of Pegasus spyware
Intra-party elections: ECP asks PM to explain his position within 14 days
OGDCL makes gas, condensate discovery at Kawagarh Formation
Inadmissible refunds: PM cuts FBR official to size
Sindh reports 44 Covid-19 deaths as situation continues to worsen
Pakistan's construction sector attracts Rs 1 trillion investment: Farrukh Habib
Peace in Afghanistan will give Pakistan access to Central Asian states, says PM
Complete lockdown not the solution, says Asad Umar
Read more stories
Comments