ANL 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.53%)
ASC 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.07%)
ASL 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
BOP 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
BYCO 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
FCCL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FFBL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.27%)
FFL 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.84%)
FNEL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
GGGL 24.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.12%)
GGL 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.7%)
JSCL 22.67 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.12%)
KAPCO 39.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.83%)
KEL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
MDTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.12%)
MLCF 44.08 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.1%)
NETSOL 152.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.62%)
PACE 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
PAEL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.34%)
PIBTL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
POWER 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
PRL 23.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
PTC 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.42%)
SILK 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 50.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.98%)
TELE 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
TRG 164.20 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (2.82%)
UNITY 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.32%)
WTL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.46%)
BR100 5,107 Decreased By ▼ -10.35 (-0.2%)
BR30 25,639 Increased By ▲ 45.9 (0.18%)
KSE100 47,271 Decreased By ▼ -106.09 (-0.22%)
KSE30 18,936 Increased By ▲ 10.09 (0.05%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,187
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,085,294
4,93424hr
8.31% positivity
Sindh
406,109
Punjab
368,195
Balochistan
31,341
Islamabad
92,233
KPK
150,026
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Kabul offers Taliban power-sharing to end violence: source

  • Proposal allows the Taliban to share power in return for a halt in violence in the country
AFP 12 Aug 2021

DOHA: Afghan government negotiators in Qatar have offered the Taliban a power-sharing deal in return for an end to fighting in the country, a government negotiating source told AFP on Thursday.

"Yes, the government has submitted a proposal to Qatar as mediator. The proposal allows the Taliban to share power in return for a halt in violence in the country," the source said.

Afghan Taliban move closer to capital after taking Ghazni city

The development comes after the Taliban took the strategic Afghan city of Ghazni just 150 kilometres (95 miles) from Kabul, a senior lawmaker and the insurgents said earlier on Thursday.

The city -- the 10th provincial capital to fall to the insurgents in a week -- lies along the major Kabul-Kandahar highway, effectively serving as a gateway between the capital and militant strongholds in the south.

"The Taliban took control of the key areas of the city -- the governor's office, the police headquarters and the prison," Nasir Ahmad Faqiri, head of the provincial council, told AFP.

He added that fighting continued in parts of the city but that the provincial capital was largely in the insurgents' hands.

The Taliban also confirmed capturing the city, according to a statement posted by the insurgency's spokesman on social media.

The Afghan conflict has escalated dramatically since May, when US-led forces began the final stage of a troop withdrawal due to end later this month following a 20-year occupation.

The loss of the Ghazni will likely pile more pressure on the country's already overstretched airforce, needed to bolster Afghanistan's scattered security forces who have increasingly been cut off from reinforcements by road.

In less than a week the insurgents have seized 10 provincial capitals and have now encircled the biggest city in the north, the traditional anti-Taliban bastion of Mazar-i-Sharif.

More to follow

Taliban Kabul power sharing

Kabul offers Taliban power-sharing to end violence: source

AJK elections acted as a super spreader for Covid-19: Asad Umar

Afghan Taliban move closer to capital after taking Ghazni city

China's vivo sets up smartphone production unit in Pakistan

Capital gains tax rates for PSX, MUFAP, PMEX investors issued by NCCPL

KSE-100 falls 107 points as positive momentum fails to continue

4th wave: Pakistan's active Covid-19 cases reach three-month high at 85,633

ECC approves ‘remittance loyalty’ plan

New policy for relending of foreign loans unveiled

SOEs: Tarin tells Finance Division to give updated analysis to Cabinet

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters