Kabul offers Taliban power-sharing to end violence: source

DOHA: Afghan government negotiators in Qatar have offered the Taliban a power-sharing deal in return for an end to fighting in the country, a government negotiating source told AFP on Thursday.

"Yes, the government has submitted a proposal to Qatar as mediator. The proposal allows the Taliban to share power in return for a halt in violence in the country," the source said.

Afghan Taliban move closer to capital after taking Ghazni city

The development comes after the Taliban took the strategic Afghan city of Ghazni just 150 kilometres (95 miles) from Kabul, a senior lawmaker and the insurgents said earlier on Thursday.

The city -- the 10th provincial capital to fall to the insurgents in a week -- lies along the major Kabul-Kandahar highway, effectively serving as a gateway between the capital and militant strongholds in the south.

"The Taliban took control of the key areas of the city -- the governor's office, the police headquarters and the prison," Nasir Ahmad Faqiri, head of the provincial council, told AFP.

He added that fighting continued in parts of the city but that the provincial capital was largely in the insurgents' hands.

The Taliban also confirmed capturing the city, according to a statement posted by the insurgency's spokesman on social media.

The Afghan conflict has escalated dramatically since May, when US-led forces began the final stage of a troop withdrawal due to end later this month following a 20-year occupation.

The loss of the Ghazni will likely pile more pressure on the country's already overstretched airforce, needed to bolster Afghanistan's scattered security forces who have increasingly been cut off from reinforcements by road.

In less than a week the insurgents have seized 10 provincial capitals and have now encircled the biggest city in the north, the traditional anti-Taliban bastion of Mazar-i-Sharif.

