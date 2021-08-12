ANL 29.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.34%)
ASC 18.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
ASL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
BOP 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
BYCO 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
FCCL 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.69%)
FFL 20.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.19%)
FNEL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
GGGL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.2%)
GGL 43.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.26%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.15%)
KAPCO 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.61%)
KEL 3.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
MLCF 44.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.15%)
NETSOL 153.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.16%)
PACE 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.64%)
PAEL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
PRL 22.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.16%)
PTC 11.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.33%)
SILK 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 51.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
TELE 17.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
TRG 164.85 Increased By ▲ 5.15 (3.22%)
UNITY 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.36%)
WTL 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
BR100 5,115 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-0.03%)
BR30 25,764 Increased By ▲ 171.23 (0.67%)
KSE100 47,374 Decreased By ▼ -3.77 (-0.01%)
KSE30 18,963 Increased By ▲ 36.62 (0.19%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,187
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,085,294
4,93424hr
8.31% positivity
Sindh
406,109
Punjab
368,195
Balochistan
31,341
Islamabad
92,233
KPK
150,026
Swiss suspend deportations to Afghanistan amid security concerns

  • The State Secretariat for Migration suspends repatriations to Afghanistan until further notice due to the changed situation in the country, the agency said on Twitter
Reuters 12 Aug 2021

ZURICH: Switzerland has halted repatriations of Afghans whose asylum requests fail because of security concerns as the country descends into civil war.

"The State Secretariat for Migration suspends repatriations to Afghanistan until further notice due to the changed situation in the country," the agency said on Twitter.

"No new expulsions will be ordered. Preparations for repatriation will only be continued in the case of persons who have committed a criminal offence."

The issue of repatriating Afghans has divided Europe.

Taliban denies killing civilians, calls for independent inquiry

Greece said on Wednesday that the European Union was no position to deal with a repeat of the 2015 migration crisis during the Syrian civil war, and must try to keep people from fleeing the conflict in Afghanistan.

