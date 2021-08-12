Australia shares likely to open higher, NZ flat

Australian shares are poised to open slightly higher on Thursday, tracking modest gains on Wall Street overnight, with a jump in commodity prices expected to lift domestic miners and energy stocks.

The local share price index futures rose 0.1%, a 81.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark settled 0.3% higher at 7,584.6 points.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat at 12752.3 points in early trade.