Markets
Australia shares likely to open higher, NZ flat
- The local share price index futures rose 0.1%, a 81.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close
12 Aug 2021
Australian shares are poised to open slightly higher on Thursday, tracking modest gains on Wall Street overnight, with a jump in commodity prices expected to lift domestic miners and energy stocks.
The local share price index futures rose 0.1%, a 81.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark settled 0.3% higher at 7,584.6 points.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat at 12752.3 points in early trade.
