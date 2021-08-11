ANL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.67%)
ASC 18.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.8%)
ASL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.25%)
BOP 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
FCCL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.11%)
FFBL 26.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
FFL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
FNEL 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
GGGL 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.21%)
GGL 43.70 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.92%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
JSCL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
KAPCO 39.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.84%)
MLCF 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.3%)
NETSOL 153.40 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.85%)
PACE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.67%)
PAEL 32.13 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.72%)
PIBTL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
POWER 8.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.91%)
PTC 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.2%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 51.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.99%)
TELE 17.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.16%)
TRG 159.70 Increased By ▲ 6.50 (4.24%)
UNITY 38.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.31%)
WTL 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.01%)
BR100 5,117 Increased By ▲ 23.1 (0.45%)
BR30 25,593 Increased By ▲ 257.42 (1.02%)
KSE100 47,377 Increased By ▲ 241.9 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,926 Increased By ▲ 114.29 (0.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,085
8124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,080,360
4,85624hr
7.51% positivity
Sindh
403,964
Punjab
367,054
Balochistan
31,298
Islamabad
91,672
KPK
149,532
Sterling slips for 4th day vs resurgent dollar

  • Pound falls 0.1% against dollar
  • Flat against euro after touching highest in 18-months
  • Traders hold off major bets ahead of Thursday GDP data
Reuters 11 Aug 2021

LONDON: Sterling fell on Wednesday for the fourth day in a row against a resurgent dollar and also slipped off 18-month highs versus the euro, with traders holding off major bets ahead of British GDP growth figures due a day later.

The pound slipped to a new two-week low against the dollar of $1.3813 as the greenback rose versus a basket of major currencies to approach its highest level for 2021.

Buoying the dollar has been impressive US jobs data and remarks by Federal Reserve officials about tapering bond buying and, eventually, raising interest rates, sooner than policymakers elsewhere. US inflation data later on Wednesday could heap more pressure on the Fed to unwind policy support.

But the pound has gained some support from last week's Bank of England message that laid out a path to policy tightening. A fall in COVID-19 cases too has allowed Britain to lift most social distancing rules.

"If we get a run of really strong data from the UK over the next month or so, I suppose maybe we could see the market bring forward a little bit more the timing of the first 10 basis points of rate hikes from the BoE," said Stephen Gallo, European Head of FX strategy for BMO Capital Markets.

Sterling ticks higher ahead of BoE meeting

UK second-quarter GDP figures due on Thursday could determine the currency's direction, with a Reuters poll predicting a 4.8% expansion.

Against the euro, sterling slipped 0.1% to 84.77 pence. , having risen on Tuesday to its highest since February last year. The euro was pressured by a ZEW survey showing a third straight month of deterioration in German investor sentiment.

Some analysts reckon the GDP data won't buoy sterling much further. Deutsche Bank suggested UK growth would slow to around 2% in the next quarter.

"This would also spell some downside risks to the BOE's current growth projections, which remain - in our view - too optimistic given the recent slowdown in economic momentum," Deutsche said, predicting "a very different second-half story from the last 4-5 months."

Sterling British GDP Sterling vs dollar

