ANL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.67%)
ASC 18.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.8%)
ASL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.25%)
BOP 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
FCCL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.11%)
FFBL 26.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
FFL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
FNEL 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
GGGL 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.21%)
GGL 43.70 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.92%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
JSCL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
KAPCO 39.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.84%)
MLCF 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.3%)
NETSOL 153.40 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.85%)
PACE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.67%)
PAEL 32.13 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.72%)
PIBTL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
POWER 8.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.91%)
PTC 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.2%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 51.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.99%)
TELE 17.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.16%)
TRG 159.70 Increased By ▲ 6.50 (4.24%)
UNITY 38.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.31%)
WTL 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.01%)
BR100 5,117 Increased By ▲ 23.1 (0.45%)
BR30 25,593 Increased By ▲ 257.42 (1.02%)
KSE100 47,377 Increased By ▲ 241.9 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,926 Increased By ▲ 114.29 (0.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,085
8124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,080,360
4,85624hr
7.51% positivity
Sindh
403,964
Punjab
367,054
Balochistan
31,298
Islamabad
91,672
KPK
149,532
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US wheat eases, Paris futures stay firm as world crop assessed

  • Chicago wheat eases as focus turns to USDA world crop report
  • Euronext wheat hits new highs on EU, Russian supply worries
  • Soybeans stay firm on export demand, corn turns higher
Reuters Updated 11 Aug 2021

PARIS/SINGAPORE: Chicago wheat eased back on Wednesday, while Paris futures struck new contract highs, as the market awaited a US government world crop report for a gauge of rain-hit harvesting in western Europe and reduced expectations of Russian supply.

US soybeans rose for a second session on signs of accelerating export demand and spillover support from a jump in Malaysian palm oil futures, another key global oilseed market.

Chicago corn recovered from a day-earlier fall as investors adjusted positions before Thursday's US Department of Agriculture world crop outlook.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.7% at $7.22-1/4 a bushel by 1134 GMT, giving up some of its 2.2% gain from Tuesday.

On Paris-based Euronext, benchmark December wheat edged up 0.5% to 239.00 euros ($279.94) a tonne, after earlier setting a life of contract peak at 240.25 euros.

Wheat set for second weekly gain on global supply concerns

A rally in the dollar to a four-month high against the euro has capped gains in Chicago while lending extra support to Paris prices.

"The market is continuing to adjust to substantially lower Russian wheat crop estimates," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Lower yields in Russia's winter wheat crop, drought damage to North American spring wheat and heavy rain during the European Union harvest have raised uncertainty about availability of export supplies.

In France, the EU's top wheat producer, traders are watching to see if a dry spell this week will let farmers finish wheat harvesting and give a clearer picture of grain quality after some poor early results.

CBOT soybeans were up 1.2% at $13.53 a bushel and corn gained 1.0% to $5.58-3/4 a bushel.

The USDA confirmed private sales of 132,000 tonnes of US soybeans to China and another 130,000 tonnes to unknown destinations, the latest in a flurry of overseas sales.

Wheat import exempted from PPRA rules

Corn has been curbed by an improved rating of US crops published by the USDA earlier this week, although there were expectations the agency would cut its US yield forecast in Thursday's report.

Dwindling prospects for Brazil's second corn crop after drought and frost were helping underpin prices.

Soybeans CBOT wheat USDA import wheat

US wheat eases, Paris futures stay firm as world crop assessed

Pakistan receives first tranche of Sinopharm vaccine through COVAX

Govt that comes to force in Afghanistan at barrel of a gun will lack legitimacy: US State Dept

'National Remittance Loyalty Program' being launched to encourage overseas Pakistanis

Air Link looks to tap Pakistan's 'gold mine' as it gears up for IPO

Taliban capture eighth provincial Afghan capital in six days

Delay in LNG spot cargoes tenders costs Pakistan Rs10.6bn

Another 4,856 Covid-19 cases reported as Pakistan continues to battle fourth wave

RLNG-fired plants: Govt decides to go for debt re-capitalisation, refinancing

'Hundreds' of Afghan soldiers surrender to Taliban near Kunduz: lawmaker

PM for development of beach tourism in Balochistan

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters