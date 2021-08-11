Australia shares expected to gain at open, NZ flat

Australian shares are poised to open higher on Wednesday, tracking a strong Wall Street session overnight, with a jump in oil prices expected to lift domestic energy stocks.

The local share price index futures rose 0.3%, a 80.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.3% higher at a record 7,562.6 points on Tuesday.

Australian shares end at 2-week high on miners, financials boost

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat at 12756.35 points in early trade.