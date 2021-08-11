Markets
Australia shares expected to gain at open, NZ flat
- The local share price index futures rose 0.3%, a 80.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close
11 Aug 2021
Australian shares are poised to open higher on Wednesday, tracking a strong Wall Street session overnight, with a jump in oil prices expected to lift domestic energy stocks.
The local share price index futures rose 0.3%, a 80.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.3% higher at a record 7,562.6 points on Tuesday.
Australian shares end at 2-week high on miners, financials boost
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat at 12756.35 points in early trade.
Delay in LNG spot cargoes tenders costs Pakistan Rs10.6bn
Australia shares expected to gain at open, NZ flat
Another 4,856 Covid-19 cases reported as Pakistan continues to battle fourth wave
RLNG-fired plants: Govt decides to go for debt re-capitalisation, refinancing
'National Remittance Loyalty Program' being launched to encourage overseas Pakistanis
PM for development of beach tourism in Balochistan
Privatisation: SLIC delisting from approved list of entities to be approved today
Afghan president Ghani flies into besieged northern city as Taliban extend gains
US Senate passes Biden's massive infrastructure bill
RLNG-based power plant: KE, PLL sign GSA
$2.7bn remittances arrive in July
PM's focus on Karachi becomes razor sharp
Read more stories
Comments