Wahab visits various areas of city

KARACHI: Karachi Administrator and Sindh government spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday visited various areas of District South including Kharadar, Meethadar, Wazir Mansion and Nishtar Park along with relevant officers of various departments.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab reviewed the ongoing development works in these areas and also visited Kharadar Imambargah and met the organisers, assuring them of full security during the Muharram-ul-Haram.

"Our first priority is to complete the development work as soon as possible," he said. Administrator also met with the residents of the area and listened to their issues.

Earlier, the administrator accompanied by MD Karachi Water and Sewerage Board Asadullah Khan visited Nishtar Park and met the scholars and president of Jaffaria Alliance Shabar Zaidi and listened to their problems and assured them government's full cooperation. DC East Asif Jan and Younis Jaffer of Jaffaria Alliance were also present on the occasion who briefed Barrister Murtaza Wahab about the situation.

In Nishtar Park, the administrator Karachi himself reviewed all the arrangements made for the Muharram-ul-Haram gatherings and directed to tighten the security arrangements.

