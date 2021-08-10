ANL 29.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-4.26%)
Punjab imposes smart lockdown in selective districts

INP 10 Aug 2021

LAHORE: Punjab government on Monday imposed smart lockdown in selective districts to control the fourth outbreak of coronavirus.

According to details, permission to hold outdoor marriages with 300 guests and implementation on standard operating procedures (SOPs) has been allowed.

All the indoor events including religious and cultural have been banned.

On the other hand, Pakistan has reported 53 more deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,071,620. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 23,918. According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 4,040 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

