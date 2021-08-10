AKRA, foodpanda set up Covid-19 vaccination centre in Karachi

KARACHI: All Karachi Restaurants Association (AKRA) and foodpanda have setup a Covid-19 vaccination centre in Karachi to support government’s goal to fully vaccinate the population by the end of August.

The centre was inaugurated by Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab at Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Park Clifton. AKRA and foodpanda aims to vaccinate 500+ people on a daily basis, while enhancing the capacity later. The centre is initially catering foodpanda riders, restaurant staff and their families, and it will be open for general public in the coming months.

Highlighting the efforts, Muntaqa Peracha, Commercial Director foodpanda said that foodpanda have joined hands with AKRA in response to the Covid-19 emergency as we fully support this cause.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021