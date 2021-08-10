ANL 29.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-4.26%)
Sarwar tells PM: Overseas Pakistani Convention to be held soon

Recorder Report 10 Aug 2021

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday and apprised him that an “Overseas Pakistani Convention” will be held here at Governor House very soon in which foreign investors as well as overseas Pakistanis will be invited to invest across the country including Punjab.

During the meeting, political, governmental issues, development activities and reforms in universities were discussed. The governor congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan on the victory in AJK elections.

Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciated the efforts of governor Punjab for launching more than 1500 new projects under Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority for provision of clean drinking water to the people.

The governor apprised the PM about providing clean drinking water to more than 8 million people from more than 1500 projects and schemes of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority across the Punjab including Lahore.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Bazdar, Law Minister Raja Muhammad Basharat, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Shehbaz Gill, Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib, Chairman Aab-e-Pak Authority Dr Shakeel Ahmed and Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority board’s member Rabia Zia and others were also present.

The premier also appreciated the steps taken by the governor to solve the problems of overseas Pakistanis.

Talking to media after the meeting, the governor said that all the concerned departments including federal and Punjab government are on the same page for providing clean drinking water to the people of Punjab and we will ensure the provision of all basic amenities including clean drinking water to the people as promised.

He further added that with the support of NGOs and without any government fund, we will provide safe drinking water to the same number of people as the number of beneficiaries achieved by the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority.

