ANL 29.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-4.26%)
ASC 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.55%)
ASL 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.24%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.43%)
BYCO 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
FCCL 21.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
FFBL 26.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 20.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-8.09%)
FNEL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.89%)
GGGL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-6.92%)
GGL 39.46 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-7.48%)
HUMNL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.36%)
JSCL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-5.6%)
KAPCO 39.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.68%)
KEL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.63%)
MLCF 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.74%)
NETSOL 146.34 Decreased By ▼ -11.66 (-7.38%)
PACE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.28%)
PAEL 32.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.59%)
PIBTL 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.81%)
POWER 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.55%)
PRL 22.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
PTC 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.46%)
SILK 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.15%)
SNGP 50.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.44%)
TELE 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-5.36%)
TRG 152.14 Decreased By ▼ -4.86 (-3.1%)
UNITY 37.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.76%)
WTL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.57%)
BR100 5,079 Decreased By ▼ -73.97 (-1.44%)
BR30 25,150 Decreased By ▼ -659.88 (-2.56%)
KSE100 47,124 Decreased By ▼ -366.33 (-0.77%)
KSE30 18,814 Decreased By ▼ -151.31 (-0.8%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,918
5324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,071,620
4,04024hr
7.55% positivity
Sindh
400,400
Punjab
364,680
Balochistan
31,177
Islamabad
90,660
KPK
148,619
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Blinken vows no 'impunity' for Iran over ship attack

  • Two crew members, from Britain and Romania, died in the blasts which the US military said were caused by drones built by Iran
AFP 09 Aug 2021

UNITED NATIONS: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday renewed vows to punish Iran for allegedly attacking a tanker, saying the world cannot allow "impunity."

Speaking to a virtual Security Council session on maritime security, Blinken said the explosions in late July on the Israeli-linked MT Mercer Street were "part of a pattern of attacks and other provocative behavior."

"It is on all of our nations to hold accountable those responsible. Failing to do so will only fuel their sense of impunity and embolden others inclined to disregard the maritime order," he said.

Two crew members, from Britain and Romania, died in the blasts which the US military said were caused by drones built by Iran.

Iran has denied responsibility for the blast but analysts have described the operation as part of a shadow war between Iran and Israel which includes strikes on Tehran-linked sites in Syria.

US, UK believe Iran attacked Israeli-managed tanker

Blinken, in a clear reference to Beijing, also criticized attempts to "intimidate and bully other states from lawfully accessing their maritime resources" in the dispute-rife South China Sea.

"Some may assert that resolving the dispute in the South China Sea is not the business of the United States or any other country that is not a claimant to the islands and waters," Blinken said.

"But it is the business -- and even more, the responsibility -- of every member state to defend the rules that we've all agreed to follow and peacefully resolve maritime disputes."

Iran Antony Blinken ship attack

Blinken vows no 'impunity' for Iran over ship attack

PM Imran inaugurates Miyawaki urban forest in Lahore

UAE ambassador, CM Sindh discuss investment avenues

Court extends judicial remand of Zahir Jaffer's parents till August 23

Germany rejects calls for troops to return to Afghanistan

KSE-100 under pressure, loses 366 points

Active coronavirus cases in Pakistan jump to over 83,000 as fourth wave continues

Hike in power base tariff: World Bank irked by govt's 'failure' to honour commitment

Do not need to wait for reminder SMS to get 2nd vaccine dose: SAPM on health

Govt advised to scrap sugarcane support price

Goods imported under Export Facilitation Scheme 2021: FBR fixes utilisation period to 60 months

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters