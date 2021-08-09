ANL 30.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
ASC 19.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.71%)
ASL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.53%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
BYCO 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.23%)
FCCL 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.68%)
FFBL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
FFL 20.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-5.53%)
FNEL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.73%)
GGGL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.31%)
GGL 41.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.58%)
HUMNL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
JSCL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.28%)
KAPCO 40.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.89%)
KEL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
MDTL 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.45%)
MLCF 43.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.4%)
NETSOL 156.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-0.92%)
PACE 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.94%)
PAEL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PIBTL 11.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
PRL 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.96%)
PTC 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
SILK 1.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 51.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.68%)
TELE 17.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.63%)
TRG 155.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-0.74%)
UNITY 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.05%)
WTL 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.71%)
BR100 5,147 Decreased By ▼ -6.26 (-0.12%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -134.71 (-0.52%)
KSE100 47,476 Decreased By ▼ -13.53 (-0.03%)
KSE30 18,955 Decreased By ▼ -10.57 (-0.06%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,918
5324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,071,620
4,04024hr
7.55% positivity
Sindh
400,400
Punjab
364,680
Balochistan
31,177
Islamabad
90,660
KPK
148,619
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Renault to explore hybrid vehicles with Geely

  • China has some of the world's strictest rules regarding the production of greenhouse gas-emitting vehicles, as it battles unhealthy levels of air pollution in its crowded cities
Reuters 09 Aug 2021

BEIJING/SHANGHAI: Renault and Geely said on Monday they would jointly develop petrol-electric hybrid vehicles for China and South Korean markets, as the French automaker revives plans for the world's biggest car market after exiting a Chinese venture last year.

In China, where over 25 million vehicles were sold last year, Renault will use Geely's newly-launched hybrid car system to jointly develop vehicles under the Renault brand, the companies said in a statement. They did not disclose production details for the vehicles.

This is the first move since Weiming Soh, a former senior Volkswagen executive, became Renault's China chief this year.

New Renault boss plans leaner, electric future

Last year, Renault quit its main China joint venture with Dongfeng Motor Group due to poor sales. Currently it is making cars and vans at three tie-ups in China.

In South Korea, where Renault is making cars at Renault Samsung Motors venture, Renault will explore making cars with Geely's car technologies, they said, adding they will focus on other Asian markets.

Automakers are keen to use petrol-electric hybrid vehicles, which have better fuel efficiency than all-petrol counterparts, to meet increasingly tougher auto regulations around the world. These hybrid vehicles, which drivers cannot charge with electricity directly, are different from plug-in hybrid cars.

China has some of the world's strictest rules regarding the production of greenhouse gas-emitting vehicles, as it battles unhealthy levels of air pollution in its crowded cities.

Japanese automakers Toyota and Honda have long been developing and making hybrid cars but Chinese automakers including Geely, owner of Volvo Cars and has a 9.7% stake in Daimler AG, and Great Wall are following and rolled out their hybrid car technologies in the past year.

Last year, Geely and Daimler said China could emerge as a manufacturing and export hub for hybrid powertrains jointly developed for Volvo and Mercedes-Benz cars.

China Renault Geely Weiming Soh Dongfeng Motor Group

Renault to explore hybrid vehicles with Geely

Active coronavirus cases in Pakistan jump to over 83,000 as fourth wave continues

Goods imported under Export Facilitation Scheme 2021: FBR fixes utilisation period to 60 months

Govt advised to scrap sugarcane support price

Afghan team informed: Probe findings don't endorse kidnapping complaint

Taliban kill Afghan radio station manager, kidnap journalist: officials

US Senate trudges toward passing $1trn infrastructure bill

Vaccinated Umrah pilgrims: KSA to reopen borders

Two policemen martyred in Quetta blast

Taliban overrun northern Afghan cities

Schools to remain closed till 19th: Sindh eases Covid restrictions

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters