QWP slams govt over increase in prices of daily use items, petroleum

Recorder Report 09 Aug 2021

PESHAWAR: The Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) has criticised the federal government for failure to control the increase in prices of daily use commodities and warned that the poor people would come to the streets in a state of compulsion as they were unable to afford their routine domestic everyday expenditures.

QWP provincial chairman Sikandar Khan Sherpao said that in addition to the petroleum products the prices of various edibles were continuously on the rise and the government was unable to find any concrete solution to address price-hike.

The prices of daily use commodities at utility stores, he said had also soared as result of the withdrawal of subsidy by the federal government, saying that it proved the inability of the rulers to provide any relief to the poverty-hit people.

Sikandar Sherpao was talking to media persons here on Sunday. On the occasion, the party's office bearers including central joint secretary Hashim Raza advocate, federal council member Akhtar Munir, provincial senior vice chairman Tariq Ahmad Khan and others were also present.

The QWP leader suggested that the government should adopt austerity measures by curtailing its cabinet size and expenditures instead of following the IMF policies. He said the IMF dictation to withdraw subsidies on different utilities would increase miseries of the poor masses.

Expressing serious concern over the increasing incidents of target killing of security personnel in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he asked the provincial government to take appropriate steps to control the menace.

The QWP leader said that the incidents of terrorist acts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were on the rise but the government was yet to devise an effective plan for control on the attacks. He feared that the lawlessness in Afghanistan would also affect peace in our country.

Sherpao said that peace in Pakistan was linked with peace in Afghanistan and suggested that all stakeholders should seek an amicable political solution to the prevailing uncertain situation to stop any further bloodshed in the war-torn country. He said any further lawlessness would definitely affect the entire region and as result the financial problems of Pashtuns would increase alarmingly.

A number of political workers led by Ghulam Raza Rizvi on the occasion announced parting ways with Pakistan People's Party and joined the QWP.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Qaumi Watan Party Sikandar Khan Sherpao QWP slams govt over increase in prices

