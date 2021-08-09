ANL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.17%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.51%)
ASL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.73%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
FCCL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (7.3%)
FNEL 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.14%)
GGGL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-4.62%)
GGL 42.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-6.78%)
HUMNL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.51%)
JSCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.62%)
KAPCO 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.62%)
KEL 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
MLCF 44.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.38%)
NETSOL 158.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-1.74%)
PACE 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
PAEL 32.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
POWER 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
PRL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2%)
PTC 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.99%)
SILK 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.69%)
SNGP 51.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.68%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.41%)
TRG 157.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.33%)
UNITY 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.88 (-7.05%)
WTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.58%)
BR100 5,153 Decreased By ▼ -19.96 (-0.39%)
BR30 25,810 Decreased By ▼ -380.99 (-1.45%)
KSE100 47,490 Decreased By ▼ -150.93 (-0.32%)
KSE30 18,965 Decreased By ▼ -77.59 (-0.41%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,865
6824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,067,580
4,45524hr
8.1% positivity
Sindh
398,745
Punjab
363,644
Balochistan
31,138
Islamabad
90,503
KPK
147,973
Robinhood shares dive 27.6pc

Reuters 09 Aug 2021

NEW YORK: Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc tumbled on Thursday, snapping a four-day winning streak, after the newly public online brokerage said early investors may sell nearly 98 million shares. Robinhood's shares finished down 27.6% at $50.97 a day after they jumped more than 50%. The company went public on July 29 at $38, with its shares initially falling below the public offering price before galloping higher. In a regulatory filing submitted Thursday the company registered for the sale of up to 97.9 million of shares by early shareholders and noted that the company will not receive any of the proceeds. The filing angered some retail investors, who groused in online forums such as Reddit's WallStreetBets.

The potential future share sales were outlined in the company's IPO prospectus filed in early July.

But still, the filing may have prompted some traders to take profits after the stock's blistering four-day run, said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities in New York.

"Whether it's existing shareholders being able to sell is new news or not, it appears to be news to the people who pushed its stock up to $85 on Wednesday," he said.

Robinhood has become a focus of retail traders, joining the ranks of other so-called "meme stocks", a term applied to GameStop, AMC Entertainment Corp and other companies whose shares have experienced wild trading this year, spurred in part by individual investors coordinating online. On Thursday, shares of Robinhood were the most traded among clients of Fidelity's online brokerage, with buys outpacing sales. Robinhood also topped the list of the most mentioned stocks on Reddit's WallStreetBets for a second straight day, according to sentiment tracker SwaggyStocks.

Buying from retail investors has ramped up in recent days, and may be an important factor in propelling the stock higher, analysts at Vanda Research said in a report.

Robinhood's shares have seen $100 million in retail purchases this week, Vanda Research said in a note Thursday morning. By comparison, shares of video game retailer GameStop saw $352 million worth of buying during the stock's January rally, when they rose by more than 1,600%, and $600 million for AMC, when the stock rose more than 500% in a rally later in the year.

"If retail investors start withdrawing money from tired meme stocks to buy HOOD, there is still room for the move to continue," Vanda's analysts wrote.

Wednesday also marked the first day that investors could trade options on Robinhood, giving them another way to bet on the stock. Options trading by retail investors has helped fuel big moves in shares of GameStop, AMC and other stocks this year.

Robinhood's options market debut drew trading volume of about 323,000 contracts on Wednesday - making it the second most heavily traded options market debut in history after Facebook, according to Trade Alert.

