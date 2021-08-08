Indian troops martyr one more youth in IIOJK

OCCUPIED SRINAGAR: In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one more Kashmiri youth, taking the number of the slain youth to three in last 24 hours.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Monchwa area of Badgam district, today.

The occupation authorities suspended the internet and mobile services in Monchwa to prevent people from sharing information about the prevailing situation in the area. The operation was going on till last reports came in.

Indian troops martyr two more Kashmiri youth

The troops martyred two youth during a violent military operation in Thanamandi area of Rajouri district in Jammu region, yesterday.

The troops also launched similar operations Poonch and Samba districts. Meanwhile, Indian police arrested a youth from Khrew area of Pulwama district.