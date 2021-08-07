Markets
LME official prices
LONDON: The following were Thursday official prices....
07 Aug 2021
LONDON: The following were Thursday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 2228.50 2583.50 9429.00 2441.00 19279.00 35982.00 2984.50 2419.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 2228.50 2583.50 9429.00 2441.00 19279.00 35982.00 2984.50 2419.00
3-months Buyer 2224.00 2589.00 9446.50 2386.00 19291.00 34758.00 2990.00 2405.00
3-months Seller 2224.00 2589.00 9446.50 2386.00 19291.00 34758.00 2990.00 2405.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 31748.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 31748.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.