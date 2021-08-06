Hong Kong stocks open higher after Wall Street records

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares opened slightly higher on Friday, tracking gains on Wall Street that saw fresh records on two key indexes after positive US economic data.

The Hang Seng Index started up 0.22 percent, or 58.28 points, to 26,262.97.

The Shanghai Composite Index was barely moved at 3,465.48 points while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was also nearly static, rising just 4.50 points to 2,447.04.