ANL 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.48%)
ASC 20.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.11%)
ASL 24.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
BOP 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
BYCO 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
FCCL 22.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.64%)
FFBL 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (7.3%)
FNEL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGGL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.77%)
GGL 45.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.22%)
HUMNL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
JSCL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.54%)
KAPCO 40.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
KEL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.56%)
MDTL 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.93%)
MLCF 44.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
NETSOL 161.05 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.16%)
PACE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.39%)
PAEL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.33%)
PIBTL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
POWER 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
PRL 23.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
PTC 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.72%)
SILK 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.13%)
SNGP 52.21 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.18%)
TELE 17.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.99%)
TRG 160.00 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.55%)
UNITY 40.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.15%)
WTL 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.38%)
BR100 5,190 Increased By ▲ 17.54 (0.34%)
BR30 26,288 Increased By ▲ 96.94 (0.37%)
KSE100 47,703 Increased By ▲ 61.85 (0.13%)
KSE30 19,059 Increased By ▲ 16.41 (0.09%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,702
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,058,405
4,74524hr
7.6% positivity
Sindh
394,748
Punjab
361,458
Balochistan
30,967
Islamabad
89,569
KPK
147,026
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong stocks open higher after Wall Street records

  • The Hang Seng Index started up 0.22 percent, or 58.28 points, to 26,262.97
AFP 06 Aug 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares opened slightly higher on Friday, tracking gains on Wall Street that saw fresh records on two key indexes after positive US economic data.

The Hang Seng Index started up 0.22 percent, or 58.28 points, to 26,262.97.

Hong Kong stocks open sharply lower

The Shanghai Composite Index was barely moved at 3,465.48 points while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was also nearly static, rising just 4.50 points to 2,447.04.

Hong Kong shares Hong Kong stocks Hang Seng Index Shanghai Composite Index China's second exchange

Hong Kong stocks open higher after Wall Street records

PM, Bajwa make renewed commitment to Kashmir cause

Taliban target Afghan cities in response to US strikes

Steel, scrap: FBR fixes higher values for enhanced ST collection

Plan to absorb Gencos’ employees in Discos hits a snag

Artificial intelligence and innovative ways: More people to be brought into tax net: Tarin

Inter-ministerial body formed to bolster exports

PM directs finalisation of tight gas policy by Sept-end

Commercial remittances: SBP notifies revision in FE instructions

UNSC to discuss Afghanistan

Dostum returns to fight for besieged home

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters