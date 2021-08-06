Sindh CM leads rally to mark ‘Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir’

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah led a rally to mark “Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir” for expressing solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIoJK) at the lawn of Sindh CM’s House here on Thursday.

Provincial ministers, Corps Commander Lt-Gen Nadeem Anjum, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, IG Police Mushtaq Maher, DG Rangers Maj-Gen Iftikhar Chaudhry, Commissioner Karachi Naveed Shaikh, notables and government officers attended the rally.

The chief minister along with others carried a banner on which oppression against people of IIoJK was reflected in the shape of photos, arrests of people, curfew and bullet riddled buildings and bodies to invite attention of international community.

