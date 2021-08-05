ANL 31.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.1%)
ASC 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
ASL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.23%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
FFBL 26.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.6%)
FFL 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.49%)
FNEL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.9%)
GGGL 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
GGL 46.96 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.43%)
HUMNL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.06%)
JSCL 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.34%)
KAPCO 39.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
MDTL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MLCF 45.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.64%)
NETSOL 160.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.31%)
PACE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
PAEL 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.21%)
PIBTL 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
POWER 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
PRL 23.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.81%)
PTC 12.74 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (6.34%)
SILK 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.24%)
SNGP 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.89%)
TELE 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
TRG 160.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.54%)
UNITY 40.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.61%)
WTL 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
BR100 5,188 Decreased By ▼ -4.48 (-0.09%)
BR30 26,288 Decreased By ▼ -42.88 (-0.16%)
KSE100 47,746 Decreased By ▼ -44.18 (-0.09%)
KSE30 19,066 Decreased By ▼ -29.42 (-0.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,635
6024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,053,660
5,66124hr
9.06% positivity
Sindh
392,433
Punjab
360,494
Balochistan
30,880
Islamabad
89,117
KPK
146,485
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil may hover below 4,312 ringgit

  • On the daily chart, the depth of the drop from the July 30 high of 4,498 ringgit suggests a reversal of the uptrend from the June 18 low of 3,251 ringgit
Reuters 05 Aug 2021

SINGAPORE: Palm oil faces a resistance at 4,312 ringgit per tonne, it may hover below this level or retreat towards 4,197 ringgit.

The strong bounce triggered by the support at 4,105 ringgit is assumed to be a pullback towards a double-top forming around 4,498 ringgit.

Under this assumption, the downtrend may resume towards 4,105 ringgit. A break above 4,312 ringgit could lead to a gain to 4,383 ringgit.

Palm edges up as rival oils gain, exports strengthen

On the daily chart, the depth of the drop from the July 30 high of 4,498 ringgit suggests a reversal of the uptrend from the June 18 low of 3,251 ringgit.

The drop may consist of three waves. The current wave b may end below the July 30 low of 4,366 ringgit, around which a gap started. This wave is expected to be reversed by a downward wave c.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Wheat Oil soyabean Oil Palm

Palm oil may hover below 4,312 ringgit

Important to keep borders open to potential refugee inflow: US State Dept

Youm-e-Istehsal: PM, army chief condemn India's two years of oppression in IIOJK

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity shoots past 9% as country tackles 4th wave

Chinese co to invest $360m in Rashakai SEZ

Tender process: Post decisions, announcements on website, says Hammad Azhar

Value of supplies: Tax on online marketplaces to be applicable from Sep 1

Nepra questions Gepco’s investment plan

K-Electric shares revised investment plan with Nepra

Judicial system: Foreign investors have little confidence

Cotton intervention price fixed at Rs5,000/40kg

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters