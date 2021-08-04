PML-N MNA rejects Shahzad Akbar's allegation

LAHORE: Rejecting the claim of recovering 664 kanal lands by PM's aide Shahzad Akbar, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Ahsanul Haq Bajwa (NA-168-Bahawalnagr) asked Shahzad to tender an apology, otherwise he warned to lodge a defamation case against him.

Talking to media, Bajwa said that PM's aide Shahzad Akbar in a press conference leveled accusations against opposition leaders, especially PML-N, to tarnish their image. He added that Shahzad Akbar claimed that 664-kanal state land worth Rs 1.37 billion was recovered from Ahsanul Haq Bajwa, which tarnished his image.

Bajwa claimed that since the PTI government came into power, fake applications had been lodged against him. He said that in 2020, fake application against him was submitted to various departments claiming that he had grabbed state land. He said that taking action on the application, under the supervision of Chishtian Assistant Commissioner, a commission was formed, which rejected the claim of grabbing state land of 664 kanal.

