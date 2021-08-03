ANL 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
ASC 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.84%)
ASL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.66%)
BOP 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
BYCO 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.47%)
FCCL 21.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
FFBL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
FFL 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
FNEL 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.56%)
GGGL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (5.42%)
GGL 42.62 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.23%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.73%)
JSCL 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.88%)
KAPCO 39.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.49%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.05%)
MDTL 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.42%)
MLCF 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.21%)
NETSOL 158.51 Increased By ▲ 9.21 (6.17%)
PACE 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.12%)
PAEL 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.34%)
PIBTL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.66%)
POWER 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.79%)
PRL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
PTC 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.46%)
SILK 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
SNGP 49.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.4%)
TELE 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.94%)
TRG 158.20 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (2.44%)
UNITY 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
BR100 5,124 Increased By ▲ 81.21 (1.61%)
BR30 25,651 Increased By ▲ 435.8 (1.73%)
KSE100 47,453 Increased By ▲ 397.96 (0.85%)
KSE30 18,985 Increased By ▲ 148.18 (0.79%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,462
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,039,695
4,85824hr
8.61% positivity
Sindh
385,414
Punjab
357,735
Balochistan
30,502
Islamabad
88,093
KPK
144,848
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Govt decides to import more sugar

Mushtaq Ghumman 03 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Government has decided to import 0.6 Million Metric Tons (MMT) of sugar instead of previous target of 0.5 million tons through Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) as strategic reserves.

The sources said, the government while ratifying the decisions of the ECC titled ‘import of sugar for strategic reserves’ has decided that with the stipulation the ECC decision of January 20, 2021 shall be modified to the extent that the total quantity of white sugar to be imported through TCP, if and when necessitated, during the current season shall be 600,000 MT instead of 500,000 MT. The sources said the federal government has also excluded sugar from third schedule of Sales Tax, 1990, aimed at reverting back ex-mill price of November 30, 2020.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) apprised the Cabinet that before Finance Act, 2021, sugar was chargeable to standard rate of 17% and the price of domestically produced white crystalline sugar was fixed at Rs. 60 per kg under SRO 812(1)/2016. Through Finance Act, 2021, sugar was added in the Third Schedule to the Sales Tax Act, 1990 by insertion of S. No. 50 of Third Schedule.

Refined sugar import: MoF asked to arrange Rs18bn

By virtue of this provision, sales tax @ 17% was chargeable on retail price of sugar except where it is supplied as an industrial raw material to pharmaceutical, beverage and confectionery industries.

Data published by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics showed that the price of sugar was on the rise after the month of January, 2021 and was still showing an upward trend which is causing hardship for the general public.

The Prime Minister had taken notice of the rising price of sugar and during a meeting held on July 19, 2021 had given directions that sales tax on sugar was to be reverted back to ex-mill price till November 30, 2021.

The amendment as proposed could be made by the Federal Government in exercise of its powers under proviso to clause (a) of sub section (2) of section 3 of the Sales Tax Act 1990.

During discussion, the Cabinet stressed that it must be ensured that the benefit was passed to the consumers in shape of lower price. The Minister for Industries & Production informed the cabinet that sugar industry will be asked to ensure that the benefit is passed onto the consumers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

ECC Federal Government Pakistan Bureau of Statistics Federal Board of Revenue FBR sugar industry Trading Corporation of Pakistan sugar import

Govt decides to import more sugar

‘Export Facilitation Scheme 2021’ notified

US lawmakers finish $1trn infrastructure proposal

Tarin directs ministry to import 2m tons of wheat

Order to fix price of sugar rattles the industry

Export of goods, services: PM approves target of up to $40bn

Reforms in FBR: PM explains govt strategy

Taxation issues: Chinese co seeks CPEC chief’s help

Neelum-Jhelum levelised tariff: Nepra refuses to approve hike

OMCs denied stay: LHC asks federal govt to recover ‘illegal’ gains

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters