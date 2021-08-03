APNS condoles death of Rafique Afghan

KARACHI: Sarmad Ali, President, Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, Secretary General, All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) on behalf of the office-bearers and members of the Society have expressed profound grief over the sad demise of Rafique Afghan, a veteran journalist and Publisher/ Editor-in-Chief of Daily Ummat, Karachi and Weekly Takbeer, Karachi.

The APNS office-bearers expressed their condolence and prayed that Almighty Allah may rest the departed soul in peace and give patience to bereaved colleagues and family to bear the irreparable loss.–PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021