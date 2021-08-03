Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (August 2, 2021).
==============================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
==============================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
==============================================================================
MRA Sec. Agritech Ltd. 20,000 6.28
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 6.28
MRA Sec. Aisha Steel Mills 10,000 27.05
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 27.05
M. M. M. A. Khanani BYCO Petroleum 2,000 10.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 10.25
M. M. M. A. Khanani Citi Pharma Limited 5,000 45.15
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 45.15
M. M. M. A. Khanani Ghandhara Nissan Ltd 3,000 136.36
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 136.36
EFG Hermes Habib Bank Ltd. 2,000,000 127.00
Adam Sec. 9,500 127.15
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,009,500 127.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani National Refinery 1,000 400.46
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 400.46
MRA Sec. Pak Refinery 10,000 26.20
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 26.20
BMA Capital TPL Properties Ltd 5,000 38.45
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 38.45
Fortune Sec. Treet Corporation 25,000 54.25
M. M. M. A. Khanani 5,000 56.35
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 30,000 54.60
Arif Habib Ltd. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 29,000 156.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 29,000 156.00
EFG Hermes United Bank Limited 2,000,000 125.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000,000 125.00
MRA Sec. Unity Foods Limited 2,500 41.50
K & I Global 363 41.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,863 41.50
M. M. M. A. Khanani Worldcall Telecom 2,000 3.48
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 3.48
==============================================================================
Total Turnover 4,129,363
==============================================================================
