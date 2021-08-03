ANL 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
ASC 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.84%)
ASL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.66%)
BOP 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
BYCO 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.47%)
FCCL 21.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
FFBL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
FFL 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
FNEL 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.56%)
GGGL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (5.42%)
GGL 42.62 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.23%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.73%)
JSCL 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.88%)
KAPCO 39.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.49%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.05%)
MDTL 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.42%)
MLCF 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.21%)
NETSOL 158.51 Increased By ▲ 9.21 (6.17%)
PACE 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.12%)
PAEL 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.34%)
PIBTL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.66%)
POWER 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.79%)
PRL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
PTC 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.46%)
SILK 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
SNGP 49.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.4%)
TELE 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.94%)
TRG 158.20 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (2.44%)
UNITY 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
BR100 5,124 Increased By ▲ 81.21 (1.61%)
BR30 25,651 Increased By ▲ 435.8 (1.73%)
KSE100 47,453 Increased By ▲ 397.96 (0.85%)
KSE30 18,985 Increased By ▲ 148.18 (0.79%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,462
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,039,695
4,85824hr
8.61% positivity
Sindh
385,414
Punjab
357,735
Balochistan
30,502
Islamabad
88,093
KPK
144,848
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
Recorder Report 03 Aug 2021

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (August 2, 2021).

==============================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
==============================================================================
Member                      Company                        Turnover      Rates
Name                                                      of Shares
==============================================================================
MRA Sec.                    Agritech Ltd.                    20,000       6.28
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         20,000       6.28
MRA Sec.                    Aisha Steel Mills                10,000      27.05
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         10,000      27.05
M. M. M. A. Khanani         BYCO Petroleum                    2,000      10.25
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          2,000      10.25
M. M. M. A. Khanani         Citi Pharma Limited               5,000      45.15
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          5,000      45.15
M. M. M. A. Khanani         Ghandhara Nissan Ltd              3,000     136.36
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          3,000     136.36
EFG Hermes                  Habib Bank Ltd.               2,000,000     127.00
Adam Sec.                                                     9,500     127.15
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate      2,009,500     127.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani         National Refinery                 1,000     400.46
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          1,000     400.46
MRA Sec.                    Pak Refinery                     10,000      26.20
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         10,000      26.20
BMA Capital                 TPL Properties Ltd                5,000      38.45
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          5,000      38.45
Fortune Sec.                Treet Corporation                25,000      54.25
M. M. M. A. Khanani                                           5,000      56.35
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         30,000      54.60
Arif Habib Ltd.             TRG Pakistan Ltd.                29,000     156.00
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         29,000     156.00
EFG Hermes                  United Bank Limited           2,000,000     125.00
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate      2,000,000     125.00
MRA Sec.                    Unity Foods Limited               2,500      41.50
K & I Global                                                    363      41.50
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          2,863      41.50
M. M. M. A. Khanani         Worldcall Telecom                 2,000       3.48
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          2,000       3.48
==============================================================================
                            Total Turnover                4,129,363
==============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

