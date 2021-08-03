KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (August 2, 2021).

============================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ============================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ============================================================================== MRA Sec. Agritech Ltd. 20,000 6.28 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 6.28 MRA Sec. Aisha Steel Mills 10,000 27.05 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 27.05 M. M. M. A. Khanani BYCO Petroleum 2,000 10.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 10.25 M. M. M. A. Khanani Citi Pharma Limited 5,000 45.15 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 45.15 M. M. M. A. Khanani Ghandhara Nissan Ltd 3,000 136.36 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 136.36 EFG Hermes Habib Bank Ltd. 2,000,000 127.00 Adam Sec. 9,500 127.15 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,009,500 127.00 M. M. M. A. Khanani National Refinery 1,000 400.46 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 400.46 MRA Sec. Pak Refinery 10,000 26.20 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 26.20 BMA Capital TPL Properties Ltd 5,000 38.45 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 38.45 Fortune Sec. Treet Corporation 25,000 54.25 M. M. M. A. Khanani 5,000 56.35 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 30,000 54.60 Arif Habib Ltd. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 29,000 156.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 29,000 156.00 EFG Hermes United Bank Limited 2,000,000 125.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000,000 125.00 MRA Sec. Unity Foods Limited 2,500 41.50 K & I Global 363 41.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,863 41.50 M. M. M. A. Khanani Worldcall Telecom 2,000 3.48 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 3.48 ============================================================================== Total Turnover 4,129,363 ==============================================================================

